MURRAY – An Arkansas man was charged with several drug offenses after he was stopped by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, CCSO Deputy Jacob Hamm stopped a vehicle east of Murray for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hamm said he located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Danny J. Wilson, 49, of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.