MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has arrested and charged a man they suspect of two church burglaries.
During the weekend of Sept. 28-29, MPD responded to reports of a couple of places that had been broken into. Reports were taken at Greater Hope Baptist Church as well as Grace Baptist Church, where someone had forced their way into the building. During the same time frame, it was also discovered that someone had attempted to break into Gary’s Food Mart. The MPD Investigations Division followed up on evidence and information that was obtained during the initial reports.
Detectives were able to get information on a possible suspect after speaking with a local bank. The suspect, Ryan Limage, 23, of Murray, had attempted to cash a check that was taken from one of the churches. With this information, along with evidence obtained from the crime scenes, a search warrant was obtained and served on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Limage’s residence.
Based on evidence found during the investigation and the search warrant Ryan Limage was taken into custody and charged with the following:
• Second-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts
• Third-degree burglary, two counts
• Third-degree burglary (attempted)
The Murray Police Department reminds the public that any individual charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.