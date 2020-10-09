MURRAY – While executing an arrest warrant on a Murray resident, police say they were able to recover a U-Haul that had been reported as stolen after it was not returned.
Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers went to a location on South 10th Street to serve an arrest warrant on Sunday, Oct. 4. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shawn Lemley, 29, of Murray, and confirmed that there were two active warrants for his arrest. The interaction with Lemley led to the search of a U-Haul in Lemley’s possession. Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers also spoke with a representative with U-Haul who said they were preparing to report the vehicle as stolen out of Tennessee, as it was supposed to be returned weeks prior. Lemley was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with two counts of failure to appear in relation to his active arrest warrants. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
