MURRAY - The Murray Police Department said Wednesday it has arrested and charged three individuals in connection to a Saturday night hit-and-run on 16th Street.
MPD said officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday on South 16th Street near Johnson Boulevard. Officers discovered a male in the roadway with serious injuries, and the victim was transported by Murray-Calloway EMS before being airlifted by helicopter for further treatment.
In a news release, MPD said the agency on Sunday received tips from the public that aided in identifying the parties involved in the hit-and-run. The suspected vehicle was identified, located and taken into evidence.
Jessica Gray, 37, of Murray, and David Millsaps Jr., 39, of Murray, were both arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Jordan Gray, 39, of Murray, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident; failure to render aid with serious physical injury; and tampering with physical evidence. Gray has active arrests warrants, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.