Arrive Alive Tour at CCHS

Senior Daniel Speelman experienced what it is like to “drive drunk” when the Arrive Alive Tour made a stop at Calloway County High School Thursday. The simulator allows participants to experience driving a real, albeit stationary, vehicle while drunk, drugged or distracted without being intoxicated. Arrive Alive Tour facilitator Adrian Littleton, right, ran the simulation from the backseat of the vehicle and wrote students "tickets" for their driving violations.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities rose 10.9% last year. For teens, the fatal crash rate is three times higher than that of drivers 20 years and older.

The Arrive Alive Tour, which made a stop at Calloway County High School Thursday, is a program that brings drunk, drugged and distracted driving simulations to schools across the country. It is billed as the country’s top-ranked drunk and distracted driving simulator and is reportedly also the only marijuana simulator. The purpose of the program is to allow young people to experience “real-life dangers without the real-life consequences,” an Arrive Alive press release said.