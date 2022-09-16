MURRAY – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities rose 10.9% last year. For teens, the fatal crash rate is three times higher than that of drivers 20 years and older.
The Arrive Alive Tour, which made a stop at Calloway County High School Thursday, is a program that brings drunk, drugged and distracted driving simulations to schools across the country. It is billed as the country’s top-ranked drunk and distracted driving simulator and is reportedly also the only marijuana simulator. The purpose of the program is to allow young people to experience “real-life dangers without the real-life consequences,” an Arrive Alive press release said.
Being realistic is key, so the simulations take place in real vehicles. Participants turn the steering wheel and press the gas and brake pedals just as though they were really driving; however, the vehicle does not move. Students select which impairment will be simulated before they don the virtual reality headset.
The goal is to influence youth to make the decision to not get behind the wheel intoxicated. Thursday’s event facilitators acknowledged that, while it might not stop everyone from driving drunk, drugged or distracted, the experience lends invaluable perspective.
Caleb Kerswill, a CCHS junior, acknowledged that he did not know what to expect, saying, “It was weird. I’m not used to that – being under the influence. I thought it would be a little easier, but it wasn’t. You don’t really know that you’re swerving.”
“It was blurry, like what I’d see if I didn’t have my glasses on,” Keyton Scott, also a junior, said. “It was eye-opening to see how it actually does look.”
“It was a lot harder to drive and control the steering wheel,” said senior Daniel Speelman. “Everything is disorienting, and it’s a whole lot harder to control the car.”
Adrian Littleton, one of the facilitators for the event, said he is part of Arrive Alive because he has lost friends and family members in car accidents involving intoxicated drivers; and he does not want others to go through similar experiences.
“Losing friends and family to this subject matter propels me to want to help somebody not make that decision,” Littleton said. “Just that one day, that one time they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna do it’ – that’s good enough for me. Then, hopefully, that decision will in turn influence some of their friends and family members to say, ‘OK, I’m not going to do that either.’”
The event was brought to CCHS through a partnership with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, who partnered with Arrive Alive to bring the program to 10 schools in the commonwealth free of charge. The event was coordinated through the Harbor Youth Service Center at CCHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.