MURRAY – Calloway County residents have been spoiled in the last month by unseasonably warm weather, but colder temperatures are setting in and frost is expected this week.
Murray’s Justin Holland, an official government observer with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, said this area will have a frost threat starting Thursday morning, and it is expected to continue through Sunday morning. There is also a freeze watch for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as temperature could dip down to about 29 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.
“We are running about two weeks behind schedule for when our first frost should be,” Holland said. “This shouldn’t really be catching anybody off guard because we should have been having the first frost around the third week of October. But it’s been fairly warm lately, and so it might be kind of a shock to some people.”
Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with morning lows close to the freezing mark, but Holland said it should warm up again next week.
“Next week, we’ll go back above normal into probably the 65 to 70-degree range, so this cold spell will not last very long; it will just last for three or four days,” Holland said.
Although temperatures won’t be exactly frigid for a few more weeks, Holland said the onset of cold should serve as a reminder that they need to start getting ready for winter.
“This would be a good time in the next couple of days for people to check their cars and their car batteries, make sure their vents are closed around their houses and check their pipes,” Holland said. “We’re still several weeks away from really, really cold weather that could damage a lot of stuff. I don’t think we’ll have many problems this week with things getting damaged from the cold, but this is just a good reminder that winter is coming. This would even be a good time to make sure you’ve got a weather safety kit with a flashlight and batteries and maybe some bottled water in case we do get another big ice storm.”
