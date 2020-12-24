MURRAY — The Murray Police Department issued an advisory Wednesday afternoon advising residents to be aware of potential scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine that is starting to arrive in Murray and Calloway County.
In a news release, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that the Federal Bureau of Investigations has released information regarding recent scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
He said that, while the Murray Police Department has not received any reports of these scams affecting the local community yet, he and his department wanted to share this information with residents.
He said that the FBI is warning against offers to pay to get early access to a vaccine, to pay to get put on a waiting list, or requiring anyone to pay out of pocket for the vaccine.
He also said that FBI is warning warn against unsolicited calls trying to obtain any personal information in order to obtain the vaccine or any advertisements on social media for the vaccine.
Wiggins said that the FBI recommends consulting with state health departments, the federal Food and Drug Administration or a primary care physician with questions about the vaccine or to get information about distribution channels and only getting the vaccine from those channels.
Anyone with questions can contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
