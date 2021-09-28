MURRAY – According to news reports, COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline nationwide. While that might be reason to be hopeful for the future, local health officials are urging vigilance to try to keep case numbers trending downward and hopefully avoid another coronavirus wave.
NPR reported Monday that new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. had fallen by 20% over the last two weeks, with about 114,000 new infections a day. Nationwide, new hospital admissions have also dropped 16% over the last week, it was reported.
Two new deaths were reported in Calloway County on Friday, and the Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days. That total included 27 cases on Saturday, 10 cases on Sunday and eight cases on Monday.
The Calloway County case count is now at 5,185, with 4,946 recovered, 165 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized and 60 deaths. For the total number of reported cases, 32 of the 45 patients were unvaccinated, CCHD said. The department said there were eight cases under age 18; 20 cases ages 18-39; nine cases ages 40-60 and eight cases over age 60.
Jamie Hughes, director of public health for CCHD, said the average case numbers over the last week showed a slight decline, but it’s way too early to celebrate.
“I can say that as we’re looking at the average, we’ve either plateaued or we’re seeing a slight decline as of right now,” Hughes said. “We have those moments where it will go down and then it will spike back up again.”
As of Monday, four Kentucky counties were in the orange zone, which means there is “substantial” spread of COVID-19, or a seven-day average between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 residents. Three of those counties, Fulton, Carlisle and Ballard, are in the Jackson Purchase, while the fourth, Elliott County, is in the far east. Hughes said that while Calloway’s incidence rate of 39.6 cases per 100,000 residents still puts it in a red zone, its incidence rate is currently lower than the neighboring counties of Graves (53.7) and Marshall (47.8).
“Even though we’ve either plateaued or gone down a little bit, it still puts a stress on our hospitals,” Hughes said. “So even if we’re at a plateau, we’re still at a very high spot. Hopefully, we’ll see a decrease in (the incidence rate), as well as patients in the hospital and patients in the ICU and patients on ventilators. As of Friday, patients on a vent, in the ICU or even just in the hospital, were still higher than what we had during the peak around (the end of last year) all the way up until February. So we’re still in a high spot, and that puts a strain on our hospitals.”
Hughes said CCHD will continue to urge people who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet to get their first or second shot, as well as taking other precautions to protect themselves and others while hoping for the case numbers to decline further.
“We’re going to continue to ask people to consider getting vaccinated if they haven’t; that would be our first line of defense,” Hughes said. “We’re still asking people to mask just like we have in the past, especially indoors. And if you’re at a crowded outdoor setting, we’re still encouraging people to do that, as well as physical distancing. We’re also asking people to consider at least limiting in-person community gatherings.”
Jerry Penner, CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said there was a decline in both reported cases and hospitalizations during the first half of last week, followed by a bit of a spike headed into the weekend. He said he is cautious about becoming too excited about positive national trends because as of Monday morning, MCCH still had 16 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus.
“We’ve still got 16 COVID patients in-house, so that is a pretty significant number,” Penner said. “We haven’t seen any admission decline on top of any smaller number of cases. So that really hasn’t dropped much in our area and the western Kentucky region.”
The Delta variant started gaining more national attention after the Fourth of July, so Labor Day was the first holiday since Delta had become the dominant variant in the U.S. Penner said that since Monday marked three weeks since Labor Day, he wasn’t surprised to see a spike in cases late last week. He said the same pattern has repeated itself in the weeks following other holidays in the last few months as well.
“That’s very common with people getting together,” Penner said. “We’d love to see it come down across the nation and we’d love to see it come down in this area, but we’re still seeing some significant numbers with this particular variant.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, Village Medical’s national medical director for rural health and Murray State University’s chief medical officer, said that while he is happy to see nationwide case numbers starting to trend downward, he hoped Kentucky and the U.S. could avoid a potential next wave of the virus or a new variant.
“What we’ve seen throughout this pandemic in the first wave – and we’ll call this Delta variant the second wave – what you’ve seen is a big rise in cases and then shortly after that, you see the rise in hospitalizations,” Bob Hughes said. “Then about 10-14 days later, that’s when you start to see the increase in the death rate. And if you look on a larger scale – like let’s say, the state of Florida, or even the nation as a whole – that’s typically what’s occurred. So when there’s optimism about a falling case rate, that typically means that wave that has come through is receding, and then we see the consequences up to 14 days later, usually. Hopefully, going forward, that doesn’t mean that we’ll see a third wave that would be a different variant or some other bad event happen.”
Bob Hughes said he had read news reports where some vaccine manufacturers said they thought the pandemic could be over in a year, but he thinks that is way too rosy a picture at this point.
“Now, I don’t know where they’re getting the optimism for that, unless, No. 1, they think there’s going to be a rise in immunizations – and we haven’t seen a dramatic rise, but I hope there is,” he said. “No. 2, (they could be counting on) natural immunity, which is somewhat helpful but is not as helpful as we’ve heard because just because you had the first, native COVID or coronavirus that came through, it doesn’t mean you’re protected from Delta, as we’ve seen.
“I would be cautiously optimistic, but unfortunately, as more people get infected, yes, that may (be cause for) optimism for the future, but unfortunately, in the short and intermediate term, you’re going to see more suffering and more death. I don’t mean to be negative, but that’s the way this goes. The natural history of a virus is that over time, it becomes less virulent. Viruses don’t have brains, but if they had brains, think about it for a minute – you wouldn’t want to kill all the host recipients. Otherwise, you would kill yourself because there wouldn’t be anything to jump to. So the natural history of a virus over time is to become less toxic or virulent, as we say, but again, there’s no guarantees of that.”
Bob Hughes said he is still very concerned about the number of people he has seen in public not wearing masks. First and foremost, though, he says getting vaccinated remains the most important step people can take to protect themselves and others, as well as progressing toward an end to the pandemic.
“People need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because once you’re in the hospital, once you’re in the intensive care unit, once you’re getting ready to go on a ventilator, it’s too late,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.