MURRAY – With summer just about here, it is time for pet owners to shift their routines to make sure their animals are safe and comfortable in the heat.
Temperatures reached the high 80s this week, although they are expected to be lower this weekend. Justin Holland, Murray’s official weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said while the temperatures won’t stay in the upper 80s, temperatures still look to be trending toward higher than average for the rest of May. Kathy Hodge, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Humane Society, said it requires some adjustment to make sure your pets are equipped for the heat.
“I think people are accustomed to doing whatever they do for their normal winter routines and spring routines, and then all of a sudden, you get to hot weather and people may not be as careful to keep water out,” Hodge said.
Hodge said making sure dogs or cats have access to water is one of the most important things any pet owner can do. Even if the animals will only be outside for an hour or two, you should always refresh their water when you put them outside, she said.
Another heat concern is the temperature of pavement that is exposed to a lot of sunlight, as it can get much hotter than the atmosphere. Hodge said she was talking about this issue recently because the Humane Society uses a parking lot for obedience training.
“If we have our class at 6 o’clock in the evening – around the time people would be going home to walk their dogs – and it had time to heat up all day long, (we considered whether it was) going to be too hot for us to have the classes actually on that pavement because we don’t have any shade there,” Hodge said.
As the weather gets hotter, the pavement won’t have a chance to cool off as much, so Hodge suggested putting your palm on the pavement to test it before you walk your dog on a hot day. If you put pressure on it and it’s too hot to comfortably leave your hand there for more than a few moments, it’s probably too hot for your dog too.
“Dogs don’t have much more insulation than we do on our hands,” Hodge said. “I’ve noticed people who will walk on the sidewalk and let their dogs walk on the edge of the grass, which is a good way to do it. But you certainly don’t need to be walking them in the streets, on the pavement or on the sidewalks directly. Avoid that as much as possible.”
Hodge also noted that some dogs are more susceptible to overheating than others. She said short-nosed, flat-faced dogs like bulldogs and Boston terriers have a hard time in the summer heat, and she has known people whose dogs have died of heat strokes because of that. According to the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), flat-faced dogs – or brachycephalic breeds – have small nasal openings and long soft palates in the back of their mouths, which limits airflow. They also have a narrower windpipe and have to work harder to take in enough air to keep themselves cool through panting. This condition is known as brachycephalic airway syndrome (BAS).
“(Owners whose dogs died) weren’t taking into consideration the fact that they could walk their old Jack Russell Terrier for 30 minutes in 90-degree weather after work, but when they tried to do that with their Boston Terrier or their little shi tzu, the dog collapsed and wasn’t able to be revived,” Hodge said. “I think that’s just so so incredibly sad when when some tragedy like that happens. It’s totally avoidable.”
It’s also important to be careful in the heat with older dogs, Hodge said. The SPCA said dog owners should also be careful with dogs that have thick fur coats, overweight dogs and puppies.
