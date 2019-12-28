MURRAY — Randy Keller of Murray probably says it best when it comes the annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, a bicycle event led by the Des Moines Register newspaper.
“It’s one of those things where you almost have to experience to believe it,” Keller said Friday as he recalled what he and a few other Murray riders saw this summer when they participated in the event. This marked the 47th year for the activity that attracts an estimated 20,000 bicycle enthusiasts from throughout the world to the Hawkeye State for the final week of July each year.
It is an event where towns virtually compete to be included on the route, because, in many cases, this marks the biggest fundraising opportunity of the year.
“It’s not a race. It’s just about you setting whatever pace you want and we’d vary day to day. Some days, you feel like riding hard and there were some other days you feel like stopping in every town, taking long breaks and meeting the towns’ people. It just sort of depends on the mood you’re in.”
Keller was joined again this year by friend Bob Cornelison of Kirksey, who participated in his third RAGBRAI, which is how the race is known. Cornelison joined a group with which Keller already was associated, one that has now made eight appearances in the event. However, Keller admitted Friday that this year was tougher as it marked his first RAGBRAI without longtime friend Tom Hejduk, who died of brain cancer before the event.
“I started with a local friend of mine (Jim McBee) whose brother-in-law (Hejduk) had done it, so I rode with him and his brother-in-law the first year and we rode together with his brother-in-law, I’d say, for six of my RAGBRAIs,” Keller said. “So it was bittersweet because our friend, Tom, wasn’t with us anymore, so I think several of us who had ridden with him were kind of riding in his honor this year.”
Keller and Cornelison said the course varies from year to year, when it comes to difficulty, with some years bringing bigger challenges than others. However, it does not matter the year – with Iowa being a rather hilly state anyway, all riders are going to be tested.
“Here’s the first thing I can tell you. Iowa is not flat,” Cornelison said, debunking a commonly-held idea that is probably derived from the fact that Iowa is so known for agriculture. “And this time, we had a rather hilly course. At the end of it, I had put 473 miles in during my seven-day trek and the ascent, the elevation gain for the week, was over 15,000 feet. I later read that this is about halfway up Mount Everest.
“If you want a good sense of Iowa, go drive the LBL Trace. It’s up and down, up and down, just like the Trace.”
The event took riders from one end of Iowa to the other, starting with rear wheels being dipped in the Missouri River at Council Bluffs and ending at the Mississippi River at Keokuk. Every day, nearly 20,000 bicycles and their riders trudge an average of about 70 miles, entering at least seven towns, some quite small, while others are larger. It is in the smaller bergs that the anticipation of the riders’ arrival is highest, with numerous groups from schools, churches and others swarming the middle of their communities to welcome the riders in hopes of also making big bucks for their causes.
“RAGBRAI doesn’t supply you with food and drinks, but (the towns) do sell you things. So if you’re a little town with a middle school cheerleading team, you can have your annual fundraising event in about a half an hour by selling Gatorade to thirsty bicyclists,” Keller said. “It’s one of those things where the towns try to outdo each other.”
“It’s kind of like watching (Gen. George) Patton’s army in World War II going across Europe. You’ve got lots of bicycles and a support group,” Cornelison said of the scene created every day as the pilgrimage would start in the town where the previous day’s journey had ended. “Now, our group would leave at about 5:30 in the morning and it was really neat because you would get to see the sun come up over those corn fields every day. But if you leave at 5:30 in the morning, you’re also out in front of the madness, so it’s also a peaceful time to reflect.
“If you average 70 miles a day, and leave at 5:30, you probably go through seven towns a day, so when you come to that first town, they’re still setting up. By the time you hit the second town, though, it’s time to load up on calories, but you don’t have to stand in line for the big breakfast. By the time you hit the third and fourth towns? Yeah, everyone’s up and about and, by the fifth town, the rest of the group had caught up with you. Now, again, it’s not a race, so you might stay an hour in that fifth town that afternoon and participate in the festivities and listen to a band play, have a couple of refreshments and enjoy the people.”
For Keller, this year also marked the death of his father, Frank, an Iowa native. Born a Hawkeye, Frank moved his family to upstate New York when Randy was a child, but Iowa still found a way into Randy’s heart as he spent most of his summer vacations with family there. He said the RAGBRAIs have been very pleasing.
“That’s been a tradition in my life, spending summer break in Iowa,” he said. “What’s neat about that is I have a lot of cousins throughout the state and, every year, no matter where the route goes, I can coordinate with a cousin and take advantage of getting a shower inside a house, getting a home-cooked meal and things like that, and every year, it’s worked out.
“My father was really proud of me doing this every year, because he grew up in Iowa and he’d always want to hear about the towns I was going through because he had been to quite a few of them.”
While this was not a race, it does lend itself to providing competition within one’s self, and Cornelison seems to embody this. He has only been bicycle riding for about three years and is now traveling about 3,000 miles a year. At this year’s RAGBRAI, he decided to meet one of the only real challenges presented, the Karras Loop, which is designed at a different location every year and consists of a minimum 100-mile trek.
“I did 120.5 miles and I burned over 8500 calories; I think I drank 120 ounces of water that day,” he said, adding that he surprised himself. “I did. That’s the longest I had ever done in one day. Well, a little later this year, around my 65th birthday, I went out and did 130 miles around Calloway County. Randy got me into it and, I tell you, the health benefits are so good.”
This year saw other Murrayans join the RAGBRAI fray. Keller, who teaches at Murray State University, said two of his retired colleagues, John Griffin and Tom Timmons, also went to Iowa, as did Murray’s Lisa Betts and Rob Stanfa.
