I had a feeling Friday’s Night on the Town homelessness exercise in downtown Murray was going to be worth everyone’s time.
In talking to the organizers of the event, there was always one thing I wondered. At some point, everyone knew they could go home when this event was over. Since participants knew that their time in a box on the lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse was not going to be that long, would this group really experience what true “homelessness” is?
I’m here to tell you, at about 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, it happened.
I will confess that I have never been in this kind of situation before, thank God. The closest I came was one night after myself and the girl of my dreams, Leigh, were married and living in the Reidland community of McCracken County. One Friday night, as I returned from covering a Marshall County basketball game with my duties as sports guy for the Tribune-Courier in Benton, she had gone to sleep and had locked the door that connected our kitchen to our garage. I didn’t have a key. So, for a few minutes, I strongly considered spending the night in my Ford Explorer, as I didn’t want to awaken her.
Quickly, I determined that this was not working, so I bit the bullet, went around to the front door and rang the doorbell, knowing it would scare the heck out of her. That incident has always stayed fresh in my mind.
Like Friday’s exercise, it also was quite temporary. You could always find comfortable refuge once it was over. That’s not the case for the homeless.
And at 10 Friday, I saw what “homelessness” is. It’s not having control of your surroundings. It’s having to conform to the atmosphere around you. It’s having to come together with those around you who are facing the same situation to take some form of action. And that is what happened.
On the grand scale, it probably wasn’t as big as I’m making it out to be. However, the fact that an aspect of this exercise clearly drove the participants to the point of basic madness is something that should make the organizers feel that this event did what was intended.
It was simple enough. Well after darkness, some who were situated on the northwest lawn of the Courthouse were trying to relax. Some were trying to recline inside their box as they were entering the last few hours. There was one problem ... the street lamp!
It was too bright. They couldn’t concentrate. It was hurting their eyes. It wasn’t going away. It had to go.
For the next 10 minutes, the group banded together. At first, it was only a few discussing the problem. Then it spread to include others, even those who might not have had much of a problem. Soon they also were becoming part of this mission. But what do you do?
Then it happened. “If only we could find a way to cover it up,” the thought became. Putting heads together, the plan formed. Use a box.
And so one by one, a spare box that had been brought that night became the hope and dream of the “box dwellers” community. The idea would be to propel the cardboard object skyward and get it to fit just perfectly on top of the light in the style of a lamp shade.
Several attempts from below failed. Some came close to fitting just right, but the result would always be the same – off it would come to the ground below. Then, as if in a team-building exercise, the group took it to a new level. Send one member up and have that person stuff the box on top of the lamp. The person chosen was Cheryl Roberts, who was thrust onto the shoulders of several of the male participants and had her feet held safely in place like a cheerleader.
And after 10, maybe 12 attempts to channel her inner Ja Morant, Roberts finally got the proper balance and trajectory, and stuffed that thing like Ja did against Marquette in this year’s NCAA Tournament. And all went wild.
“You do what have to for your community,” Roberts said of her box dunk. “We are just doing what we have to do to survive. Teamwork. It was too bright. I couldn’t sleep. The whole group went crazy, I think. But you know what was really interesting? This was the first time all night that everyone came together on something. There had been the ones on the other end of the courthouse who had been doing their thing and us over here doing our thing, and they all came down here to watch.That was kind of fun.”
So the objective was met, I think. These people did experience, in very small nibble, a taste of homelessness. And they needed to. With something like this, you’re out to learn something, to live on the edge, to take a chance.
And from that very small window of opportunity that came Friday night, I’d say everyone who was spending time in a box on the north lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse now has a stronger understanding.
Then again, we all do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.