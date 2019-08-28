MURRAY — Murray AT&T workers joined about 20,000 other employees throughout the Southeast in walking a picket line Monday and Tuesday after they went on strike over the weekend.
According to the Dallas Morning News, workers in nine states went on strike Saturday over what union leaders describe as unfair labor practices in contract negotiations. AT&T is based in Dallas.
The workers are members of the Communications Workers of America, which is the union representing workers in telecommunications, media, airlines and other lines of work. The striking workers include technicians, customer service representatives and others who maintain and develop AT&T’s residential and business network, the paper said, adding that workers are striking in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Monday, a presidential candidate was in Kentucky and pledged his support for the workers. Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, was in Louisville for a campaign rally and also made an impromptu visit to AT&T workers who were picketing a few blocks away from the rally venue.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Sanders used a bullhorn while speaking to about 100 workers while standing in the back of a pickup truck. Sanders said that those workers were “standing up against the kind of greed that is destroying this country.”
“To AT&T: Sit down at the bargaining table, bargain a fair and decent contract for your employees,” he added.
The Dallas paper said AT&T has countered this argument in a statement, saying that it is negotiating that it’s negotiating this contract “the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years.”
“We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees,” the company said. “We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.”
AT&T said it prepared for the strike and “will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
