MURRAY – While electric vehicles are not yet mainstream or affordable for most people, the automotive instructor at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center says they appear to be the future of the industry and he hopes to one day teach his students how to make a living working on them.
Mitchell McNutt, the automotive technology instructor at the ATC, said that while he would like to prepare his students for a future in which gasoline-powered combustible engines have become more and more rare, there are many hurdles the school would have clear to get to that point. Chief among those issues are faculty training, cost, supplies and safety concerns.
Although there are currently no plans to expand the curriculum into electric vehicles, the ATC has a hybrid Toyota Camry that was donated by the company. However, the work the students can do with it is limited compared to the training they have with traditional combustible engine cars, McNutt said. Classroom use is confined to students learning basic information about hybrids, like how its electrical circuits work and other functions, but McNutt said he is not qualified to do much else with it, at this time.
“We don’t do a whole lot of work on it because for one thing, I’m not trained to work on the hybrid part,” McNutt said. “You have to have special gloves that have to be inspected every so often, and they have an expiration date, so they’re only good for just a few months – and they’re about $100 to $150 a pair. Not to mention all the other equipment.
“I have had (former) students go through the Toyota training program in Louisville, and it’s been a few years since I’ve talked to them, but they have to go through the basic automotive training and they have to work in the dealership for at least five years before they’ll let them come back and get the hybrid training. They need the experience, and the hybrids are also very dangerous because of the high voltage. We’re usually dealing with 12 volts (in class) and we may have some things that spike up to 400 volts or so, but that’s momentary. Our ignition systems get up to 100,000 volts and they can be deadly, but they don’t have the amperage that you have with these hybrid and electric cars. So Toyota wants the student to be pretty seasoned before they put them into the field of electric cars.”
While training is probably the most important aspect of planning for a future of electric vehicles, simply having the hardware for the students to work with is another daunting challenge, said ATC Principal Dan Hicks.
“The first thing we would need to do is, of course, to get Mr. McNutt some professional development and some training on electrical vehicles so that he knows what’s going on,” Hicks said. “Then once he’s trained, he can turn around and train the students. The problem is, of course, having an electric vehicle. We have the hybrid, but we don’t have anything fully electric yet.”
“We don’t have the budget to buy a car,” McNutt added. “We have to have donations, so someone would have to be willing to donate one to us. Also, when you work on electric cars, you have to put a barrier around it so people know not to be inside the barrier. … We’d have to have an area big enough to do that. Then we’d have to have the tooling and all the safety devices, and we’d have to have an ample amount of gloves and replenish those after so many months. So we would have to look at the cost and the budget.”
Tesla is one of the larger and more popular electric car manufacturers in the U.S. right now, and McNutt said he has heard the company is always looking for technicians, which undergo extremely specialized training due to the vast difference between electric and gas-powered vehicles. Just one of the many differences is how large the batteries are. McNutt used an electric SUV, which he got a look at last year during a training with Ford, as an example.
“The battery is the full size of the chassis,” he said. “You have to pull the body off to replace the battery, so it was huge. It was very impressive, and they put the battery underneath the floorboards. So you’re looking at a major expense if that battery goes down, and you’ve got to have somebody that can change it. Some people (with a small amount of car knowledge) can change their own battery, but when you get into the hybrid and electric vehicles, that’s not so. You could get killed. Also, Toyota does a pretty good job of hiding the hybrid battery so that it’s not just out in the open. I asked my students to try to find the hybrid battery and they couldn’t find it.”
While the infrastructure that would be necessary to accommodate millions of electric vehicles on the road isn’t yet in place throughout the country, McNutt said the Chevy Volt is interesting for the way it bridges the gap between gasoline-powered and electric cars.
“I went to a training several years ago and they had a Chevy Volt,” McNutt said. “Another teacher and I took a ride in it – he was driving it – and it was very impressive. What Chevrolet did with the Volt is it’s a full electric car, but it has a gas four-cylinder and the only thing it does is charge the battery when it gets low. It does not propel the car at all. That was pretty neat because the teacher I was with used to work at Nissan, and when the Nissan Leaf came out, it was strictly electric, strictly plug-in. He said that every day, they would have at least one Leaf come in because they ran the battery down.
“So that was a good idea GM had (with the Volt) because they were thinking of the average customer. Also, if the person (didn’t leave town much) and always charged at night and the engine never ran, if that fuel was in the tank for 12 months, the computer while driving would actually turn the engine on to run all that fuel out before it got stale to save problems. Then they would have to fill up again.”
McNutt said the automotive classes at the ATC can have an important role in shaping the future because the industry needs young technicians to replace all the older ones who are currently retiring or will in the next few years. One of the big questions will continue to be how quickly electric vehicles can gain a foothold and replace gas engines. While that is anyone’s guess, McNutt said he does expect to see fewer gas engines produced for new vehicles over the next decade. He said he thinks diesel fuel will still be around for a while because it is needed to power heavy machinery.
While McNutt sees lots of advantages with electric vehicles, there is at least one major drawback that lingers in his mind.
“You can store gas at home in case there’s something like the ice storm of 2009,” he said. “You can keep some extra gas in some five-gallon jugs or whatever, but if your electricity’s out, you can’t charge your car. But a gas vehicle is self-sufficient as long as it’s got fuel.”
