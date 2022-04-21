MURRAY– Local carpentry students from the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center are building a tiny portable hunting cabin to compete in the ABC Blind Competition.
Brian Provine, the carpentry instructor, explained that they wanted to make the grandest duck blind possible, so they made a tiny hunting cabin on wheels.
The students began with a detailed drawing of their project, complete with measurements of how to cut the pieces.
The tiny hunting cabin is made from reclaimed material, including vinyl from a recent renovating project from Provine’s home shop. The lumber was donated by Winnifred Addams, a farmer from Puryear. The base in which the tiny hunting cabin sits is a reinforced steel military trailer. The students are also incorporating insulation into the realistic tiny cabin, and will be completed with electrical lights and circuits. The inside of the tiny cabin will be finished with smooth hardwood.
Provine said that the first priority for the carpentry students while making these projects is using the power tools safely.
The students are also building a chuck wagon as a senior project. The wooden section of the wagon was built by Colby Phillips. The wooden bed of the wagon is trimmed in walnut and custom made. The metal frame was built by Brice McClure, a welding student at ATC. McClure constructed the axles, set up the steering wheel, and made custom springs. McClure even made a custom frame for the chuck wagon.
The carpentry class is competing in the competition against Murray Independent High School, Calloway County High School, Mayfield County High School, Caldwell County High School, and Marshall County High School.
The Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana and Kentucky seek to recognize the outstanding projects built by local communities and wish to present the quality of the builders’ work.
The award is suppose to honor the skill and creativity of the entire team,including the contractor, owner, architect, and engineer responsible for an outstanding project. The award honors the recipients who excel in innovation, quality, communication and safety.
The students have made several other projects including birdhouses, porch chairs, push sticks and saw horses. The carpentry students even built custom wooden benches for the Murray Middle School to replace their worn out seating.
All of these projects will be auctioned at the 1st Annual Technical English IV Marketplace Event which will take place Wednesday, April 27, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Murray-Calloway County ATC. The proceeds will fund the classes at the ATC.
