MURRAY – The first technical English IV marketplace event took place Wednesday at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center. Student-produced items were auctioned away to benefit the CCHS Technical English Class Fund.
Students enrolled in Technical English IV have worked since August on planning, designing, creating, and writing about their products. These students are enrolled in a course at the ATC and Technical English IV simultaneously. The students raised more than $4,200 for the CCHS Technical English Fund.
Deann Anderson, the instructor of CCHS Technical English IV who coordinated the event, said the objective of the course was to incorporate relevant coursework that would help them later in life. Most of the tech students intend on entering a vocational job, so the instructor replaced a standard english paper with a more relevant task. The students’ task was to make a technical manual that explained how the student planned, designed, and created his or her senior project.
Anderson said that it was so encouraging to see teachers, parents, even community members come support the students and express interest in the projects.
The items on display included a rebuilt Chevrolet 454 V8 Engine by Tyler Helm, a chuck wagon by Cody Mason and Bryce McClure, two unique patio sets by Dakoyta Littlebrant and Garrett Jacob McGrew, a steel fire pit with a plasma cut design by Johnathan Kough, a dog house by Julio Garcia, a water spicket vanity light by Hayden Ragland, a barn wood mirror by Max Cossey, and many more projects.
Anderson expressed the immense amount of hard work that went into these projects, “This young man (Julio Garcia) worked for months and months on his dog house.”
During the event, the students stood beside their projects and presented their work to the visitors. Each student designed a brochure and a large booklet to read to coincide with the technical part of the senior project. The booklet was completed with an index, an in-depth how to guide, a list of tools and materials, warnings asking the reader to use caution while operating the power tools, and pictures of the student making the project.
In the brochure, each student wrote the description of their product, the specifications, and the price of their senior project. Every student included a thank you section on the exterior of their brochure, thanking their instructors and faculty.
Anderson said that Dan Hicks and Brian Provine committed countless hours and devoted so much support to these students. “Their jobs are already demanding, and they used their personal time to guide these students. The CCHS principal Chris King, Mitchell McNutt, and chef Kathleen Holman were also instrumental in making our students successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.