MURRAY – Culinary arts students at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center are preparing to provide a first-class dining experience next month during what they hope to make a new annual tradition.
Students are calling the event, scheduled for April 15-16, the ACT Bistro, and the menu for the pop-up restaurant wouldn’t look out of place at an expensive establishment with a Michelen star or two. Tickets for the event are on sale now, and 100 seats will be available both nights.
Culinary arts instructor Kathleen Holman is a certified chef and graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado, later earning her master’s degree in career and technical education from Western Kentucky University. She said she cooked all over the country before she started teaching at the ATC about 12 years ago, and her students came up with the idea of selling tickets to a pop-up restaurant all on their own. Although everyone is a bit nervous with it being the first time taking on a project of this scale, Holman said she has full confidence they will present an excellent series of dishes.
“It is a five-course meal with several choices,” Holman said. “It’s kind of like a white linen five-star restaurant, and we’re doing it here at the ATC. The students are running the show.”
Calloway County High School seniors Tyler Duncan, Dennis Campbell and Gage Bazzell are acting as executive chefs and are being assisted by sous chefs Tyler Carson and Ethan King. They have been practicing making the dishes on the menu this week, and they will soon begin training the other cooks in the class to prepare the full meal for 100 people at a time. About 35-40 students will be involved in putting on the event, including the chefs, cooks, bartenders for the “mocktail” bar, servers, runners, wait staff, bussers and dishwashers, Holman said.
“We used to do food sales here (before the COVID-19 pandemic), and we were wondering if we could ever do an event where we catered and had people buy tickets and come eat,” Duncan said. “Chef Holman said, ‘Yeah, we could do that,’ so then we started planning it out.”
Holman said the dinner will not only give students experience presenting a restaurant-quality meal, but will also publicize a great program at the ATC. While many people might associate the ATC with more technical programs, this event will show that the school has more diverse classes than the majority of the public realizes, she said.
“A lot of people don’t know about the vocational school, or they might have a certain perception of it, and it’s not always accurate,” Holman said. “So it’s a good way to get the community in here to look around and see what we’re doing.”
“This is a pretty awesome idea,” said ATC Principal Dan Hicks. “The students have really bought into the idea and they have pushed and pushed for it. They want to do it and it’s their baby. I think it’s totally awesome, and I hope it’s a success, for their sake. It’s all about the students here. It’s not about me, it’s not about Ms. Holman; it’s all about them. We want them to succeed in life and hopefully this will be a great success for them.”
The students said the menu is mostly French cuisine, with a bit of Italian influence, and the dishes were chosen from a binder available in their class. Starters will include silky corn soup and smoked salmon flatbread, while the salad course options will be melon prosciutto and caprese. The seafood course will be a choice of scallops or salmon, with the main course being Cornish hen, creamy bucatini pasta with mushroom ragu, braised beef short rib with a tamarind glaze or beef filet with Dijon béchamel sauce. Finally, the dinner will wrap up with a choice of panna cotta or chocolate torte for dessert.
The event will be Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, with mocktails served starting at 4:45 p.m. and dinner following at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from students or by calling Holman at the ATC (270-753-1870) or emailing kathleen.holman@murray.kyschools.us. Proceeds will be used to support the ATC’s culinary arts program, Holman said.
