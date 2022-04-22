MURRAY -– The inaugural Technical English IV Marketplace Event will take place Wednesday, April 27, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center. The event will debut student-produced items and will be available to purchase by silent auction, open to the public, with the proceeds to benefit the CCHS Technical English Class Fund.
The ATC students have worked on several projects including a tiny portable hunting cabin, a chuck wagon, deck furniture, birdhouses, push sticks and saw horses. Culinary students enrolled in TE IV will be serving refreshments to all visitors.
“A typical senior English course consists of writing a research paper—an important skill for students heading to a traditional, four-year university or college,” said Dee Ann Anderson, Technical English IV instructor. “However, since some students plan to enter the workforce or further their vocational education, it’s important that we replace irrelevant tasks with, for example, a technical manual that explains how a student planned, designed, and created his or her senior project. The students have worked since August on planning, designing, creating and writing about their senior projects.
“The student collaborate between their ATC course and their English course at the ATC and Technical English IV simultaneously.This course was created to provide vocational students with a non-traditional approach to hone their writing and language skills.”
Carpentry student Cody Mason and welding student Brice McClure built a chuck wagon as their senior project. The wooden section is trimmed in walnut wood. McClure constructed the axles, set up the steering wheel, and made custom springs. McClure even made a custom frame for the chuck wagon.
Anderson said, “These students have worked diligently for months, and thanks to the patience and support of their ATC instructors and all our administrators, we hope to share their hard work with the public.”
