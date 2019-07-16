MURRAY — For a small sheriff’s office, like Calloway County’s, what happened on Monday is not easy to do.
However, with the report from the office of Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon showing that CCSO had no violations detected in an audit of the 2017 CCSO tax settlement, it was cause for a little celebrating for Sheriff Sam Steger and his staff.
“Usually, they get you for just little stuff and the main one is called ‘segregation of duties,’ which means they want a lot of people looking at everything we’re doing, but that’s not possible because we don’t have enough manpower,” Steger said, proud of his office’s showing with this audit. “We had a good report and we’re very happy about that.
“That’s just made possible by the dedication of our people. They do it all here and they do it well.”
Steger said the majority of the keeping of the CCSO books is handled by veteran office manager Dana Sheridan, who has been with CCSO the past 25 years, he said.
“I think she told me that I am the fifth sheriff she’s worked with, so that tells you how people feel about how she does her job,” Steger said of Sheridan. “She does all of the book work and her experience really makes a difference when it comes to pinching pennies and making sure everything is in line.”
Steger said another person who helped make a report like Monday’s possible is longtime secretary Teresa Steen.
“She’s the one that handles all of our fees, CCW (concealed carry for weapons) permits and other things, and she does a great job with that,” he said. “Dana and Teresa are important for us because they allow the ones who are doing the law enforcement portion to be able to do those jobs and not have to worry about these other things. We couldn’t do this without them.”
Monday was a busy day for Harmon’s office as it publicized the reports of nine counties throughout the commonwealth. This included sheriff’s tax settlements for Lawrence, Anderson, Barren, Mercer, Taylor and Calloway counties, as well as former sheriff’s tax settlements or Lawrence and McCracken counties. There was also the Rockcastle County clerk’s fee account audit.
In addressing the Calloway audit, Harmon’s office said, “the auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noticed no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
“The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period April 18, 2017 through April 16, 2018 in conformity with the regularity basis of accounting.”
Harmon’s office added that the sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. His office further added that the sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.