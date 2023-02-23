Auditors discuss industry trends with MCCH board

MURRAY – Finances dominated the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, beginning with a presentation of the audit report for fiscal year 2022 wherein auditors made clear that the financial trends observed locally are being echoed nationwide.
Steve Jones and Todd Schiavone, auditors with Blue & Company, presented the annual report, noting it was a clean audit without adjustments. Highlights of the report included an increase in total assets and deferred outflows of $7.5 million, or 3.7%, and an increase in total liabilities and deferred inflows of $7.3 million, or 11.1%, with the biggest changes stemming from the issuance of bonds in 2022 and a decrease in unrecognized CARES Act funds.
Operating revenues increased $5.5 million, or 3.7%, due to increase in net patient service revenue; however, operating expenses increased $10.8 million, or 7.7%, bringing total operating expenses last year to $152 million.
“We’re seeing this trend across both the industry and, certainly, the region,” Jones said. “In 2021, there was some profit. (In) 2022, with all the changes in the CARES Act – mostly staffing agencies and nursing costs – the increased cost of care has risen so much more that it’s hard for us, as an industry, to overcome that inflationary increase because our reimbursement rates are not reflective of that change.
"Medicare, Medicaid, MCOs and others - the Anthems, the Blue Crosses - they are not matching our increased cost of care with increased reimbursements. So, now we’re seeing the implications of how this is impacting the financial statements. This is not a Murray issue; we’re seeing this in all the states that we serve and across the nation as well.”
Total earnings last year were $3.6 million, with an operating margin of 2.3%. In the year prior, the operating margin was 8.9%. The hospital saw a loss in non-operating revenues of $3.4 million, stemming from investment income losses. While the hospital’s change in net position in FY ‘21 was $34 million, in FY ‘22, it was $208,000, which the auditors largely attributed to the decrease in CARES Act funding.
Looking at January financials, CFO John Bradford said that, while gross revenues were on budget, the shift from inpatient admissions to observation admissions, which are billed as an outpatient service, remains evident in the breakdown. Inpatient revenues were under 11%; however, outpatients revenues were over 3%. Net revenues exceeded plan by $173,000 at $13.8 million.
Expenses were over budget at $13.9 million. Bradford cited increased benefit costs, as well as higher provider expenses, continued use of agency staff and higher purchased services as noteworthy contributors. As a result, MCCH saw an operating loss of $104,000 in January, bringing the year-to-date operating loss to $2.7 million.
However, Bradford reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the month was over plan by $2.6 million, bringing year-to-date EBITDA to $6.9 million. MCCH had $2.97 million in investment income, which is $6.25 million year-to-date, and ended the month with 202 days cash on hand.
MCCH had $775,000 in capital expenditures in January, bringing year-to-date capital expenditures to $6.4 million. Bradford said he expects expenditures to accelerate with the completion of the new Regional Cancer Center.
"No non-essential capital purchases have been put on pause for the moment,
Bradford added, "and we probably will not approach the $20 million in capital budgeted for the year.”
Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye presented a synopsis of the infection control update and environment of care and disaster plan update that were discussed at length during the Quality Committee meeting held earlier this month.
In an effort to beef up security measures and address the observed increase in violence against healthcare workers nationwide, a new camera system is currently being installed. The new system has several advanced features such as facial recognition. MCCH security officers are also now equipped with tasers.
The hospital hosted two EMR (electronic medical record) providers this month, Cerner and Meditech, to demonstrate their products. In his Leadership Report, CEO Jerry Penner advised trustees that the price tag on a new system may not be as high as previously thought.
Penner also took time during his report to “brag” on the accomplishments of the interventional cardiology program, which had nearly 1,100 patient visits last month and performed 61 procedures.
“That’s pretty extraordinary for us,” Penner said, comparing that to the 200-300 patients seen when the program first launched in 2020. “I would venture to guess that February may even be higher, even though it’s a short month. We’ve had a very good month for our cardiology services.”
The board also approved the initial appointment of Kristi Dreyer, DO, emergency medicine, as well as the reappointments of Jacob Nunamaker, MD, cardiology, and Farrah Vernon, DO, hospitalist.
The board went into recess to hold the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees quarterly meeting. Bradford provided an overview of the financial statements.
At $62,727, income was down in the last quarter compared to the same period in the prior year; however, he noted that the $100,000 donation to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House last year skews the year-to-year revenue comparisons. The Foundation also incurred investment losses to the tune of $21,000.
Expenses for the quarter totaled $30,599, which includes a $17,124 toward outstanding Hospice House construction debt, leaving the balance owed at $132,637. At the end of the period, the Foundation had $1,337,000 cash, and the capital campaign fund balance was around $1,280,000.
MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker noted throughout 2022 that, while the number of donations was down, the average amount of each donation was up.
The Foundation received a $10,000 grant to be used on technology purchases. Shoemaker advised purchasing iPads and Bluetooth headphones for infusion patients to use while receiving treatment at the Regional Cancer Center.
The Foundation board will hold its next quarterly meeting on May 24. The next MCCH Board of Trustees meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, March 22, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.