Auditors discuss industry trends with MCCH board

Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner presented a plaque to COO John Wilson commemorating his 15 years of service at the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. 

 JESSICA PAINE / For the Ledger

MURRAY – Finances dominated the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, beginning with a presentation of the audit report for fiscal year 2022 wherein auditors made clear that the financial trends observed locally are being echoed nationwide.   

 Steve Jones and Todd Schiavone, auditors with Blue & Company, presented the annual report, noting it was a clean audit without adjustments. Highlights of the report included an increase in total assets and deferred outflows of $7.5 million, or 3.7%, and an increase in total liabilities and deferred inflows of $7.3 million, or 11.1%, with the biggest changes stemming from the issuance of bonds in 2022 and a decrease in unrecognized CARES Act funds.