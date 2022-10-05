Avery

FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities.

“I’m honored that I have been asked to serve on this commission,” said Circuit Court Clerk Avery. “I look forward to working with this group as we seek to make positive changes that will impact how Kentucky sees and addresses mental health issues.”