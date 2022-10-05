FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities.
“I’m honored that I have been asked to serve on this commission,” said Circuit Court Clerk Avery. “I look forward to working with this group as we seek to make positive changes that will impact how Kentucky sees and addresses mental health issues.”
The commission met for the first time Sept. 22 to discuss how to the group will carry out its charge and how it will design committees to maximize its goals and the interests of its members. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. commended the members, who have a wide range of backgrounds and expertise, for coming together to take on this challenge.
Supreme Court Justice Debra Hembree Lambert who chairs the commission, also welcomed the members. “We’re pleased you’re here to get Kentucky on the road to better mental health,” she said. “The stakes are extremely high. We’re dealing with very important issues, and we’re aware that decisions made by our judges can have an impact for generations.” She told the members that each of them were chosen for good reason, as they could be counted on to make thoughtful, intelligent decisions that come from a good place.
The commission will meet quarterly and will host a Mental Health Summit in Louisville in the spring of 2023.
