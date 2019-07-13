LEXINGTON — Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery participated in sessions on implicit bias, organ donation and court security to protect the public at the 2019 Circuit Court Clerks Spring Conference recently in Lexington.
The Rev. Edward L. Palmer Sr. presented the session on implicit bias to help the circuit clerks identify and address personal and systemic biases. Implicit bias refers to stereotypes and attitudes about race, gender and other traits that affect how a person views and makes decisions regarding others. Palmer is a certified diversity trainer.
“Many of the circuit clerks had been looking forward to learning from Pastor Palmer after hearing about his engaging program from judges and others who had participated before, and the session didn’t disappoint,” said Knox County Circuit Court Clerk Greg Helton, who is the 2018-2019 president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks.
Shelley Snyder, executive director of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life, thanked the circuit clerks for their efforts to make people aware of the organ donor/tissue registry when they visit the office to get a driver’s license or ID. Trust For Life announced at a news conference May 13 that there were two million people on the registry. Citizens can register at their local circuit clerk office or online at https://donatelifeky.org/.
The session on court security covered best practices for the circuit clerks to follow in helping keep judicial centers safe for the public, elected officials and court employees.
Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. and Director Laurie K. Dudgeon of the Administrative Office of the Courts met with the circuit clerks for a question-and-answer session. The conference also included sessions on case appeals, court technology and new legislation from the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.
The Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks and the AOC Division of Education Services provided the conference for the state’s circuit court clerks. The event offered continuing education credit for the circuit clerks.
