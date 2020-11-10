MURRAY — Linda Avery says she is honoring the memory of a close friend, while attempting to make her community better in explaining why she has chosen to make a significant contribution to a pair of local causes.
Friday, Avery announced that she is committing $60,000 to the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation, with $54,000 of that going toward a scholarship program at Murray High School and the other $6,000 going toward the Foundation’s Women of Numbers program, which seeks to bring women together to help worthy causes as a group instead of individually. The scholarship is in honor of Jean Shahan, who Avery befriended in the last several years and whose son, Kevin, was a Murray High athlete.
“I met Jean through my employment with Don Overbey (a Murray attorney). Jean was married to Paul Shahan (a longtime Murray State University music professor) and, when their only child (Kevin) was 16 years old, he had an automobile accident that left him with significant injuries and he had some paralysis, and I admired Jean because I met her later in life when she’d already been taking care of Kevin for a number of years,” Avery said.
“And what I saw was a mother’s heart that was so large that she gave up her life to make sure her son had the best care, and she tried different institutions but none of them met her standards, so she just stayed at home and she took care of her son. He died six years before she did (in 2011, several years after his father’s death), but Jean and I became friends through that initial contact and this is being done because I admired her so much.”
Avery also said that this now allows the Community Foundation to have both bases covered when it comes to the local school systems. A former Calloway County Schools Board of Education member, she said it concerned her and the other members of the foundation board that the only education-related endowment it was overseeing was one from Calloway County High School in honor of Calloway alum Darin Loftis, who later was a colonel with the United States Air Force before losing his life in Afghanistan.
“One of the endowments we had was to give a scholarship to a Calloway County High School student every year, but we had nothing for Murray High, and that’s why I talked to Jean about it, and she said it will allow the foundation to give a worthy student at Murray High a scholarship every year. So now, we’re going to be able to do that, as well as the Loftis scholarship, which gives a worthy student a scholarship at Calloway,” Avery said.
“I believe in the principles of the Community Foundation and this is the way we can leave a legacy. We can leave something behind that betters our community. My own daughter (Mandy) went to Calloway, but she is going to be on the selection committee (for the Murray High scholarship) and it is my hope that not only will she be able to do this, but that her little girls, when they get to be young women someday, will be on the board and will continue to be part of that selection process.”
Foundation President Harold Hurt said the Murray-Calloway program is continuing to grow and has now moved past the $3 million mark when it come to the amount of endowments and future gifts it oversees. This also includes the Women of Numbers program, which was started by the parent West Kentucky Community Foundation that is based in Paducah.
“That is something really growing,” Hurt said. “They now have Women of Numbers groups in Henderson, Owensboro, Glasgow, and they’re starting one in Marshall County.”
“Women of Numbers is a group of women who come together because we believe that, individually, we can’t make a big splash for a nonprofit or other group we want to help. But, if we pool our money, then we can,” Avery said. “Last year was our first year (in Murray-Calloway) and, normally, we would be able to go knock on doors. Well, this year, we can’t do that, so I chose to go ahead and direct $6,000 (for a local agency) so that we would be able to give equal to what we did last year.”
With the Women of Numbers potion of Avery’s contribution, it is still unknown who will be the recipient of the $6,000. That is up for vote and Women of Numbers members have until the end of November to cast their ballots.
“This year, we couldn’t have a big event so we have elected to have each member of the board nominate a nonprofit who has done something outstanding for the community and COVID-19-related. This is not about their regular activities, but it has to have been something COVID-related,” Avery said, explaining that the top vote getter will receive the largest of three grants, while others will receive smaller amounts.”
“A percent of the money they bring in each year goes into an endowment for the Women of Numbers, so that’s where this thing is really going to perpetuate itself,” Hurt said. “Hopefully, for many, many generations and, as the endowment grows, we’re going to have money from the endowment and the memberships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.