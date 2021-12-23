MURRAY – Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery made a donation of $5,000 to the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation (MCCCF) Wednesday to support the mental health needs of the Mayfield/Graves County tornado victims.
“Once they get their immediate needs met, they may have mental health needs. I haven’t heard anybody talking much about meeting mental health needs,” Avery said. “I can’t imagine – I can imagine knowing that I’ve got to get a place to stay, and I’ve got to get food and I’ve got to get my family taken care of; but then you think, ‘Where do I go next?’ That’s the time I’m worried about.
“I wanted to be able to maybe make a difference for some of those folks. … I knew that if I gave $5,000 to the MCCCF, they would double it, and it would move to $10,000. So, I reached out and asked if there is a nonprofit that is doing mental health services.”
Avery added, “I felt like I needed to take advantage of this one-for-one match. The (MCCCF) Board voted overwhelmingly to match this contribution to the Emerald Foundation. I am excited that we (MCCCF) can partner with them, and I’m excited to have just a little, small part in helping meet the mental health needs for people who have been through this experience.”
Avery is hopeful that storm victims will take advantage of the services the donated funds will provide. “I have seen counseling over my lifetime help lots of people, including myself, and so I would encourage people: Don’t suffer alone in silence; reach out for help because there is a bridge there and somebody is ready to help you move from where you are to where you want to be,” she said.
Avery hopes that her donation will inspire others. “One-for-one, whatever you can give, it’s like giving double that amount. If you can share, that is a good way to share.”
