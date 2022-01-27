FRANKFORT – Advocates of organ donation are championing a bill that passed the Kentucky Senate earlier this week that they believe will encourage more people to sign up for the state’s donor registry.
Sen. Brandon Storm (R-London) filed Senate Bill 30 on Jan. 4, and it passed the Senate 35-0 on Monday. If it becomes law, the bill would create a new section of KRS Chapter 186 to allow a person applying online for motor vehicle registration renewal to make a donation to an organ donor program. It would also allow county clerks to ask a person applying in person for their vehicle registration if they would like to become an organ donor or make a donation to an organ donor program. It would also require the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and county clerks to forward funds to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life on a monthly basis.
“I am proud to sponsor this lifesaving legislation,” Storm said in a news release. “It is critical to increase the number of organ and tissue donors in Kentucky. Working with these passionate nonprofits and boards of directors to draft this bill was important to me as I know it will result in more registered donors and more lives saved.”
According to Donate Life Kentucky, nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue donation or transplant, and across America, approximately 20 people die each day because of this need. With the state transitioning to an eight-year driver’s license cycle and many people registering to become organ donors during renewal, Donate Life Kentucky is looking for additional ways to grow the organ donor registry list to match the existing and increasing need for organ donation.
“In 2021, more than 500 organs were recovered and transplanted across the Kentucky region, thanks to nearly 200 generous organ donors,” the organization said. “SB 30 will help by expanding the registry to help those requiring urgent transplant services.”
In a news release, Shelley Heavrin Snyder, executive director of Trust For Life, said Donate Life Kentucky is expected to testify in front of the House Transportation Committee next Tuesday, Feb. 1. Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been active in the Trust for Life for years and is currently serving as the president for the nonprofit organization’s board of directors for the second time. She said that if SB 30 becomes law, it would create more opportunities to educate the public about the organ donor registry and hopefully expand the number of donors.
Avery said that when the state began the transitioning the administration of driver’s licenses from circuit court clerks to regional offices run by KYTC, Trust for Life members worried that participation in the donor registry would drop. She said she believes those fears turned out to be unfounded, but she thinks SB 30 would further encourage young people to register online.
“Whether you’re renewing your license or changing your address or getting a state ID because you need two forms of identification, by law, two questions have to be asked: ‘Do you want to join the registry?’ and ‘Would you like to give a dollar?’” Avery said. “Those two questions are on the PIN pad (KYTC) uses when you do business with them, and people are answering those questions and joining the registry and giving money. We thought (the transition to KYTC) was going to be awful, but it hasn’t been because I would say (the younger generation) is computer-savvy and they would rather do these things online or with a PIN pad instead of having to do these things with pen and paper.”
Avery said Kentucky’s county clerks were contacted by Trust for Life before SB 30 was written to make sure they were OK with it. The Ledger & Times was not able to reach Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner before deadline Wednesday, but Avery said Faulkner was supportive and had been putting up “Donate Life” posters in her courthouse office for years.
First District State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said he thinks people are more likely to sign up for the registry when asked in person, but he believes SB 30 would do a lot to encourage that under the new regional licensing system.
“I know our clerk’s office was always very good about asking people if they wanted to fill out the donor registration, but that’s lost with the centralized processing of driver’s licenses and the online processing of driver’s licenses,” Howell said. “This bill that Sen. Storm sponsored kind of cleans that up and plugs the holes. It works with the centralized driver’s license centers to focus on the organ donor registry and it allows for there to be an online organ donation component when you register to renew your license online. It won’t be as good as a live person asking you that, but it’s probably the best we can do under the circumstances with how we’re doing driver’s licenses now.”
“I think it’s a very good bill and I think it will bring attention to (the organ donor program) because a lot of people aren’t even aware that that’s available,” said 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray). “Especially with so many things being online now, I think making it available online will be very good.”
