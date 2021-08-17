MURRAY — MURRAY – Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery was recently named to serve as the board of directors president for Kentucky’s organ donation awareness program, Trust For Life, for the second time.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Circuit Clerks founded the Trust For Life, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, in 1992. Its mission is to educate and encourage all Kentuckians to register as organ donors to give hope and save lives.
“Today, over 1000 Kentucky children and adults are waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant and many more are in need of tissue and cornea transplants,” the release said. “The Trust For Life Board of Directors is the governing body which meets quarterly throughout the state to discuss and vote on key programs dedicated to increasing organ donation awareness.”
“The Board of Directors is essential to our continued success with its mission,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director of the Trust For Life. “With Linda at the helm during this time of change in driver’s license, her wisdom and experience in the community will ensure our organization continues to flourish. We are very fortunate to have Linda, and all of our board members, committed to serving this lifesaving mission.”
“I am humbled by the opportunity to support this engaged board through these times of challenge and change,” Avery said. “I want to help others learn more about the mission of organ donation and be inspired, as I have been, by those who have given the gift of life and those who wait.”
Trust For Life board members serve three-year terms and can be re-elected by their peers. Avery said the previous president had to step down because she had some personal commitments, so she agreed to take the position for a year.
“This is my second time to be board president,” Avery said. “I served for several years earlier and then I stepped down. You need new ideas and new eyes on things, so I stepped down as president and they’ve had two presidents since me. … Nobody in line was ready to move up, so I told them that I would serve for a year to help us get through the transfer of drivers’ licenses from the clerks’ offices to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet because of my experience and my longevity with the Trust for Life. I felt like I could probably provide some leadership through the transition.”
According to ky.gov, Kentucky is opening Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state to make new REAL ID-compliant driving and identity credentials (as well as standard credentials) available to Kentuckians who prefer to use them for air travel and federal access benefits once enforcement begins May 3, 2023. All licensing services will gradually move from the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in every county to Driver Licensing Regional Offices by June 30, 2022. Paducah’s office is the one closest to Murray.
Avery first became clerk in January of 2007, and she said she was not even aware of the Trust for Life at that time. She said Carolyn Gentry was the driver’s license deputy at the time and told her she should get involved.
“She proceeded to tell me her story, and that was that her husband had a catastrophic heart attack, but he was able to be a tissue donor,” Avery said. “She told me the number of people he was able to help and she said, ‘You need to get involved in this clerks organization because we don’t have enough people joining the registry here and we need to get the story out.’ So with Carolyn’s encouragement, I set out to get involved in Trust for Life, and I think it was 2008 that I was appointed to the board by the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks.
“I primarily got involved because I felt like people in our area needed to be educated about the organ and tissue donation process. We don’t have a transplant hospital right here in our area, so there’s not a lot of talk that goes on about organ and tissue donation. There wasn’t a lot of talk about joining the registry and our numbers were really pretty low. So knowing people on both sides of the issue — people who had loved ones who became donors and people who had been waiting for an organ — I felt like one thing I could do, aside from joining the registry, would be to help educate people about why to join the registry, the percentage of a chance that you would actually be called upon to be a donor, and also, now, education about being a living donor.
“I had a passion (and a belief) that education is what we needed to do to get our numbers up, and now we have more than 50% of our eligible population on the registry. I think it was about 17% when I first got involved. We’ve moved a long way.”
Avery said about 56% of eligible Calloway County citizens are on the registry now, but her goal is to get that number up to 75%. She said Marshall County’s percentage is a bit higher than Calloway’s and she would like to pass that.
“We can’t give up and slow down because we’re over 50%,” Avery said. “We just need to have a new goal now and strive toward it.”
