MURRAY – The Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has not yet transitioned away from issuing driver’s licenses, but mail-in renewals are now available and residents may obtain longer-term licenses in Paducah.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is currently implementing a phased transfer of licensing services from local circuit court clerks’ offices to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices. All counties will transfer services to regional offices by June 30, 2022, and a list of counties that have already made that transfer is available at drive.ky.gov/pages/circuit-clerks.aspx. Paducah’s regional office is the closest one to Calloway County.
Calloway Circuit Clerk Linda Avery said KYTC authorized mail-in renewals, replacements and address changes in late September. She said that although word is still getting around, her office is starting to get requests to mail the forms, especially from people who have mobility problems or difficulty getting to her office in the Calloway County Judicial Building in person.
“If someone lives in Murray and moves somewhere else in Murray or to (another Kentucky county), they can now – and this is something you could never do before – include their proof of address on the renewal duplicate form and get that changed and they’ll mail them a license,” Avery said. “It will be exactly the same kind of license they had, but they can do it by mail for those people who are not computer-savvy. They can get this form by calling my office (270-753-2714) and we’ll mail it to them or they can come pick it up.”
Once the driver has the necessary forms, they will need to mail it to the KYTC office in Frankfort. Although this process can be completed more quickly online at drive.ky.gov, Avery said there are plenty of people who do not want to use the internet or don’t have the means. She said people can renew their license through the mail one time.
KYTC said the mail-in program offers the following services:
• Renewal of a four-year driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card.
• Card must expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID).
• Request new driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card if you need to update your address. One valid proof of address change is required.
• Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards). Card will be mailed to the address on file.
• Hard-copy cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days after successful processing.
Avery said she doesn’t know when her office will stop issuing driver’s licenses, but there are only three counties in the Jackson Purchase area that haven’t transitioned yet. Those are the three largest counties outside of McCracken – Calloway, Marshall and Graves – so she thinks the late transition is probably because of their high volume of licenses issued. She emphasized, though, that this is merely her opinion. In addition to traveling to Paducah’s regional office, Calloway County residents can also use KYTC’s mobile unit when it eventually comes here. Those dates are currently undetermined, however.
“The popup driver’s license program launches this month in Caldwell, Hart and Owen counties,” Avery said. “You can go to drive.ky.gov to learn more and sign up for notifications to let you know when it will come to your county.”
Even though Calloway County is still issuing licenses, Avery said she would recommend anyone whose license is about to expire to get it done at the Paducah regional office if possible because it will be valid for much longer.
“If it’s time to renew and you have the means to gather your documents and get to Paducah, I would suggest you go and get an eight-year document,” Avery said. “(The choices are) a standard driver’s license, a REAL ID or just a state ID. Because you get that eight-year document and you can renew it one time, you wouldn’t really have to go back to Paducah for 16 years unless you have some issue that crops up. So that’s my best recommendation, to either go to Paducah or do the popup when that comes to your county.”
Avery noted that that federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins on May 3, 2023. At that time, Kentucky’s current standard licenses will no longer be accepted to board U.S. flights or enter restricted federal facilities, like military bases, nuclear power plants or the White House, KYTC said.
“If you renew with me today, you’re going to get a four-year license, and that license is not going to be eligible to be renewed again until after the May 2023 date,” Avery said. “So you need to go ahead and get ready for that date. I didn’t think (the federal government would move the original date), but they did because of COVID. But they’re not going to extend that time period. What if something happens and you need to fly but you didn’t get that fancy license? So be a Boy Scout about this – be prepared!”
In the meantime, Avery will continue eagerly awaiting the notification from KYTC to let her know exactly when her office will transition out of issuing licenses.
“The reason I am eager to transition is under the theory that too many cooks spoil the broth,” Avery said. “By taking the circuit clerk out of the mixture, the public can deal directly with the organization (KYTC) that the legislature has given the authority to issue licenses, instead of having to go through me to get to them. My office is still going to help people and I’m going to have someone whose primary responsibility is to help people work through any red tape they might have with their driver’s license the best we can. But our constitutional duty is to be the keeper of records for three courts, and that is the major part of what we do.
“I won’t have to lay anybody off, but through attrition, I’m going to lose one position because of driver’s licenses leaving, but we will be fine. We’ll be adequately staffed to meet the needs of the public and the justice system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.