MURRAY — For years, both the Calloway County and Murray Family Resource and Youth Service Centers have joined together to put together a back-to-school bash to help provide students in the community with essential resources for the coming school year.
This year, the event provided even more for students and families with the addition of new activities for attendees to take part in. Michelle Hansen, coordinator for Calloway FRYS, said the new format was a way to both provide essentials and celebrate the new school year.
“Usually we have a few community groups that will come and set up a table and so forth, but we added the block party to try and make it more of a celebration of going back to school,” Hansen said. “So we are excited to have all of the different partners who have come out today to be a part of that with us, including all of our volunteers who are making this possible. So in addition to the school supply giveaway, we wanted to add that element to it.”
Members of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were among the many newcomers to the annual event. Hansen said about an hour into the festivities that there already seemed to be a better turnout than the previous year.
“The reason we kind of took it over the top this year is because we wanted more of a draw for our students to come out,” said Morgan Carman, FRYS coordinator at MISD. “We are planning for over 500 students and have made 765 bags. We are really hoping we get as close to that as we can, and I think with more attractions like this, we will.
“It is important that these kids get these school supplies before they go back to school so they can feel included like the other kids that show up with theirs. I think that is a way for them to start the year off with confidence, and that will boost them in their educational process. It is a fun and exciting day, but it has a much bigger purpose.”
