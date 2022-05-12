MURRAY – The people of western Kentucky learned valuable lessons the night of Dec. 10. The utter decimation of communities served as a wake-up call, and staying safe during severe weather has been at the forefront of many minds since that fateful night. Preparedness is the key to ensuring that goal.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Richard Palmer is working swiftly and diligently to ensure the community is prepared for severe weather. Earlier this week, he announced plans to open three storm shelters/warming centers in the county in addition to the shelter at Racer Arena. Through a partnership with the Calloway County School District, CCEM is working to equip the district’s three elementary schools with backup generators so that they may be used as storm shelters/warming centers for the community.
Setting up a decentralized network of shelters around the county is only one of the mitigation strategies Palmer is employing to ensure the greater Calloway County community is protected should a disaster strike; he is working to build redundancies into the communication networks used by first responders. There are two components to the plan. The first includes setting up select Calloway County Fire Rescue stations to be used as backup command posts if necessary; the other is to update equipment for CCEM’s communications trailer.
The catastrophic tornado took down cell towers and electrical grids, impairing communications throughout the region, far beyond the storm’s path. In Graves County, all dispatch centers, including Kentucky State Police Post 1, were not functional as a result of the tornado. For most residents, the communication difficulties were stressful and inconvenient; for first responders, it made coordinating their efforts to help those in need nearly impossible.
Marty Barnett, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) director and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Murray-Calloway County Hospital, was among the first responders who rushed to Mayfield that night. He said, “We were relying on faith and hope that somebody could read our minds that were 20 miles away. It was absolutely horrendous. It really was. … Even on Saturday morning, trying to communicate with the state folks coming in, we couldn’t talk. It was very hectic and very chaotic. It made a frustrating situation worse, just not being able to communicate. So, Richard (Palmer) is working with those grants to put in some alternate communication in Calloway County.”
CCFR has four fire stations located around the county that are equipped with communication nodes. Those locations are very important for communication within the fire system, but without backup generators, the stations are inoperable during a power outage. However, Palmer noted that “those locations can be command posts in the event there is a large-scale incident in Calloway County. It’s sort of like what we’re doing with the schools, decentralizing. Those four locations, with backup power, could be used for command posts and other operations if we were to lose power in the county.”
Here in Calloway, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office dispatches to Sheriff’s deputies, CCFR and EMS, and the Murray Police Department dispatches to its officers, City of Murray Fire Department and EMS.
“If a tornado came through our downtown, you’re wiping out our (CCSO) dispatch and our (MPD) dispatch; and they have to go somewhere,” Barnett said. “One of the beautiful parts of how the county fire system is designed, there are stations all over our county. So, you can move your dispatch to different places and the only delay there is in reality for somebody to get to that station. There really is no delay, maybe a few minutes until somebody can get there and turn the lights on and we’re operational. That’s what you need – redundant communication processes. It’s a great thing.”
In addition to setting up CCFR stations to serve as command posts, if needed, Palmer has also requested updated communication equipment for CCEM’s communications trailer – a VHF and UHF commercial radio so that first responder agencies in Calloway or neighboring counties can communicate if mutual aid is needed, a dual band ham radio and an HF ham radio will allow agencies to communicate with officials in Frankfort.
“There’s a plan together for new radios and equipment, and we can use that if there is a command post needed or if there’s a big incident in the county – say, the dispatch was hit – we could use this communication trailer off-site somewhere to stand back up the communications for all over the county,” Palmer said. “… That would be something we could use here. If we need to provide mutual aid to, let’s say, Graves or Fulton County, that trailer would have the ability to communicate with them as well. Part of the plan is to be able to talk to anybody in western Kentucky on those radios if a large incident happened.”
In the grand scheme of things, purchasing a few generators and radios may not seem like huge strides toward keeping the 39,000 people that live in Calloway County safe in the event of severe weather, but it is important to recognize that bolstering communication networks for our first responders is key to ensuring the safety of everyone in the community. Palmer said the steps announced this week merely constitute the first phase of his preparedness plan. He is hopeful to partner with others in the community in the future as additional phases are rolled out in the coming years.
