Balentine teams with Georgette Jones to release family recipe

HARDIN – Although Hardin’s Silver Trail Distillery is no longer in operation, founder Spencer Balentine has formed a new partnership with a Paducah distillery and the daughter of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette to continue making his family’s century-old recipe for apple-cinnamon whiskey.
Balentine founded Silver Trail Distillery in 2011 to make moonshine from a family recipe handed down to him by his father. The distillery manufactured LBL’s Most Wanted, which was a clear, unaged, 100 proof (50% alcohol by volume) corn whiskey, as well as an 80 proof version called LBL Jr. Another of their products was Apple Sin, an apple pie and cinnamon-flavored moonshine that came in 24.2 proof and the more potent 82 proof “nitro” version. The brands won several International SIP Awards.
Balentine had previously partnered with George Jones’ widow, Nancy, to create a “White Lightning” label moonshine to release in conjunction with the George Jones Museum opening in Nashville, Tennessee. That was announced in January 2015, but three months later, tragedy struck when a faulty still exploded at the distillery. One of the distillery employees, Kyle Rogers of Murray, later died from his injuries, and another, Jay Rogers, also of Murray, was severely injured. Balentine and Jay Rogers sued the maker of the still, and although Balentine said they won the suit by default, the head of the company had left the country by then, so it wasn’t possible to collect the $16 million in damages for which they sued.
After the explosion, the moonshine was distilled at the MB Roland Distillery in Pembroke. Balentine considered rebuilding the facility, but ultimately auctioned off the brand instead. That’s where Georgette Jones came into the picture earlier this year, he said.
“I had a 100-year-old recipe, and we hadn’t entered the International SIP Awards since 2015, but we’re still the most awarded recipe in the world for flavored whiskey and unaged moonshine,” Balentine said. “The LBL brand is retired, but I didn’t just want to let a 100-year-old best recipe sit there. So I got to thinking and I got ahold of Georgette, and she was gracious enough to say, ‘Yeah, I’ll listen to you.’”
Balentine said he and his wife, Sheila, met with Georgette for dinner in May, and the women bonded over the fact that they were both registered nurses (Georgette is also a musician and recording artist). Georgette tried the Apple Sin recipe and enjoyed it enough to agree to put her name on it. Balentine was also in talks with John Brown, co-owner of Silent Brigade Distillery in Paducah, to make the newly relaunched product. Balentine has been working with the distillery for the last six months on the launch, and he now hopes to have it on the market in time for Christmas.
“Even though the recipe had been on the market, you have to get it all approved all over again,” Balentine said. “So I’ve been working with Silent Brigade in Paducah, and they got all the labeling approved through the feds and they’re doing the distilling and blending, and we hope to be on the market in two weeks. The product is called Georgette Jones Apple Sin, and we’re going into the apple-cinnamon-flavored whiskey market, which is really a hot market right now, and that’s what we hope to dominate.”
Even if you have no interest in whiskey or moonshine, Georgette said it’s the perfect ingredient for many holiday dishes that call for a little alcohol.
“It’s always been my favorite flavor,” Georgette said. “It’s really such a nice flavor, and I told Spencer I’ve discovered baking as I’ve gotten older and I love it, so having flavors like that, it’s not just for sipping. I like to throw it in all different kinds of recipes, so I was really excited to be involved in something like this.”
Balentine said he thought the new product would appeal to more people than the Apple Sin moonshine did because it will have a mellower flavor. While the moonshine was bottled straight out of the tap, the flavored whiskey version is being aged for about a month in used Maker’s Mark bourbon barrels. Balentine said Georgette Jones Apple Sin will be 72 proof because when he operated his moonshine museum and store in Aurora, he learned that many of the customers would buy both versions of the moonshine and mix them together to get something they felt was not too strong or too weak.
Balentine said his great-grandfather pioneered the family moonshine recipe in the 1920s in Golden Pond, which is now Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. After a close call with law enforcement, Spencer’s father ditched his loaded vehicle in the lake and quit the business for good in 1959. Spencer was actually featured on the Discovery Channel reality series “Moonshiners” in 2013 when one of the stars of the show, Tim Smith, hired a crew to drag the lake and find the long-lost antique bottles.
Georgette said she had never endorsed or put her name on any consumer product before, but she was impressed with what Balentine gave her to sample. While the back label features a short story about the day she was born to the “King and Queen of Country Music,” Georgette’s parents are not mentioned by name, which is one reason she didn’t feel like Balentine and his distilling partners were exploiting her family’s legacy with the product.
“Even though we make mention of my parents in a general way on the label, we’re not necessarily putting any faces or names (out there) and making this all about my parents; it’s not about that,” Georgette said. “The key thing is that his recipe is something that has been around for a long time, and it’s really, really good, and so we wanted to focus on what we could have together, not taking advantage of my family in any way. I appreciated the fact that he didn’t want to try to stick 100 pictures of my dad (on the label) or try to incorporate that as the main point.
“Especially considering my father’s history (with alcoholism), that wasn’t something I really wanted to do; I didn’t want to embellish on that. So it made me feel better and comfortable that Spencer was not trying to go with that angle.”
Georgette said she had always enjoyed flavored whiskeys, especially cinnamon, but she never thought she would have an opportunity to be involved with a product launch. She said that was why she was excited when Balentine contacted her about getting involved. She added that she has twin boys who are 27 years old, and when she told them about the potential partnership, they were impressed.
“They thought that was so cool that their mom might be on a whiskey label, so I got some cool points from my kids!” she said.
Balentine said he is expecting the product to be distributed statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.