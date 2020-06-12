MURRAY — Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner wishes to remind residents that they have only a few more days to apply for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Kentucky primary election.
That application request must be made online at govoteky.com or to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office by Monday. Faulkner said online applications may be made by 11:59 p.m. She also said that any Calloway County voters who have received paper ballot applications must return those to the clerk’s office by the close of business — 4:30 p.m. — Monday.
Voters can request applications online or by phoning the clerk’s office at 270-753-3923. Once the application is signed and returned, the clerk will mail the ballot packet to the voter. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked June 23.
In addition, absentee voting is available at the Miller Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Fourth St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through June 22. Election day itself will also present residents with the chance to exercise their voting rights from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, which will be the only precinct available in the county, due to COVID-19 guidelines.
