MURRAY – Leaders at several local banks said Monday that efforts from community banks and their customers across the country are likely responsible for – at least, for now – removing a budget proposal to require financial institutions to report transactions over $600 to the IRS.
According to the Arizona Republic, President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan included a controversial proposal that would have required banks, credit unions and financial institutions to track and submit information to the IRS about the total inflows and outflows of any account with a balance higher than $600 at any point during the year. Reports to the IRS would break down the numbers to include cash payments, transactions with a foreign account and transactions between accounts held by the same person. Details on individual transactions would not be reported to the IRS, but gross yearly totals would, the paper reported.
According to a Reuters report, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin had endorsed the proposal because it would make it harder for wealthy Americans to hide taxable sources of income. Reuters reported that U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon announced on Oct. 19 that the threshold had been raised to $10,000. However, the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) said last Thursday that the proposal is now excluded from the administration’s current budget proposal.
“ICBA and the nation’s community banks applaud the exclusion of the widely opposed IRS bank reporting proposal from today’s budget reconciliation framework,” a news release on ICBA’s website said. “We will continue to vocally oppose the policy as negotiations proceed. The omission of the IRS plan from the Biden administration budget proposal is evidence of the impact community banks and consumers nationwide are having on the debate via ICBA’s months-long #KeepMyBankingPrivate campaign.”
Marla Geib, senior vice president and chief financial officer for The Murray Bank, said the bank posted about the proposal on its Facebook page on Sept. 3, encouraging customers to call their representatives and tell them “proposed IRS bank account profiling is intrusive and indiscriminate for our customers.” Geib said banks considered this proposal to be not only an invasion of privacy for customers, but extremely daunting from a logistical standpoint as well.
“Can you imagine the volume?” Geib said. “If somebody comes in and they take out a loan to buy a car, that’s got to be reported if it’s over $600. If somebody brings in a rent payment or if you make your rent payment and it’s over $600, that’s going to be reported. With that threshold, I can’t imagine the volume of information that would be transmitted to the IRS by each financial institution. And then how are they going to comb through all of that to get the information they need?
“I think it would be job security for the IRS because they would have to hire so many people just to go through the information. Of course, the IRS had a data breach a few years back, so I don’t know how secure it would be. They’ve got enough of our information so (we would have had to) send even more information. They had put this into place because they were trying to track and cut down on the cash that was not being reported by businesses. That was their whole purpose, but it’s just overkill.”
Geib said she understood that Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, was not in favor of any reporting at any level to the IRS, which might be one of the reasons the provision was not in the proposed federal budget as of last week.
“That’s a huge win for everybody,” Geib said. “It was not in the latest budget, but that does not mean they won’t put it back in. It’s not a done deal yet, but it’s nice to know that they got such an outcry (from banks and customers) over what they were trying to do. I just don’t think they anticipated the level of pushback they got.”
FNB Bank President/ CEO Sally Hopkins, who lives in Murray and works at FNB’s Mayfield headquarters, said she contacted legislators and the bank encouraged customers to do so as well. Its Facebook post on the subject was also created on Sept. 3.
“This is something we were not in favor of, both for our customers’ point of view and our point of view, either,” Hopkins said. “It would be data overload to the IRS. People deposit and withdraw cash for all sorts of reasons, and to have to track all of that coming in and out, it’s just an unbelievable thought that that would happen. The logistics would be crazy, and of course, it would have to be automated, but banks would have to pay to have that automation in place, which I’m sure would be quite expensive because I can’t imagine it wouldn’t affect most every account in some way, especially at the $600 level.
“Now, when they went up to the $10,000 threshold, it was a little better, but still, if you think about (the course of) over a year, that’s not really an outrageous, high level amount of money. Right now, it is out of the budget, and I hope it stays out of the budget bill. I can’t see how it’s good for anybody. I understand the purpose and what they’re trying to accomplish, but I think there are better ways to find money that is not paid.”
Dana Howard, vice president and director of marketing for CFSB (Community Financial Services Bank), said she didn’t have much to add, but that CFSB also participated in the lobbying efforts and encouraged customers through a Facebook post on Sept. 2. Like other banks, she said CFSB has been getting updates from icba.org and continues to urge customers to stay engaged with legislators to make their desires known in regard to financial and tax-related legislation.
Mike Pierce, a CPA and certified financial planner with Pierce Keller & Associates PLLC in Murray, said that historically, proposals like the additional reporting to the IRS have been met with roadblocks in Congress. He said he doubted it would become law, but he does try his best to stay informed and keep an eye on tax-related legislative proposals.
“We accountants react to our clients, and if something comes out that we think is within a reasonable possibility (of becoming law), we may be more proactive,” Pierce said. “But stuff that’s thrown out there like this, I think most accountants and financial professionals would agree with me that there’s very little chance of that ever happening, or at least a very remote chance. We may get a few phone calls, and we’ll kind of calm people down, so to speak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.