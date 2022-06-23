PADUCAH – The Barkley Regional Airport Authority has submitted its recommendation to the Department of Transportation for Contour Airlines as their new air service provider.
“Contour Airlines is a regional jet operator with an excellent reputation in the industry for reliable and convenient service,” a news release said. “Contour is an American Airlines interline partner that offers seamless ticketing and baggage connectivity to AA flights.”
“This is truly a transformative era at Barkley Regional Airport,” said Jay Matheny, chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority. “As we near completion of our new, state-of-the-art terminal, we are also excited to bring new air service to our patrons. Contour Airlines immediately established itself as a front-runner to provide replacement essential air service to Barkley Regional Airport by offering affordable (and reliable) twin-engine, jet service to a major airline hub. We appreciate the dedication of our patrons, stakeholders, elected officials, community leaders, and consultants who continue to work hard to make this transition a reality.”
Charlotte is a significant American Airlines hub that will provide connection access to more than 133 domestic and 35 international destinations. American’s Charlotte hub will offer 572 domestic flights compared to only 419 at O’Hare. In addition, connecting through Charlotte allows BRAA to better serve all of the top cities like Washington, D.C., New York and Orlando that were identified in BRAA’s Catchment study. In addition, for years the airport has heard from many of its customers wanting connections to the south. Charlotte offers many options to the south, including the Caribbean.
Contour’s bid was the only one that offered twin-engine jet service, which the airport board and many customers believed was vital to maintain, as well as superior connectivity to American’s global network. American is the world’s largest carrier and offers a global network that passengers can connect into.
As part of Contour’s bid, the company proposed a $65 average fare from Paducah to Charlotte. Contour commits to a marketing spend of at least $25,000 annually. Contour will offer one complimentary checked bag at Barkley. They also plan to offer $19 super fares each way to help stimulate demand and increase passenger traffic. Contour was ranked as the first or the second most punctual airline in America for every month in 2019.
Contour has also committed to having a Barkley-based aircraft mechanic on hand to ensure the reliability of our flights. In addition, they’ll have a standby aircraft available at their maintenance facility in Smyrna, Tennessee, ready to be dispatched to Paducah if there’s such a need to do so.
Along with lower costs, including fares and a free check bag at Paducah, Contour customers will travel much more comfortably with 36 inches of leg room rather than the standard 32 inches.
The Transition to Contour will take roughly 90 to 120 days. SkyWest will maintain service at Barkley until Contour is ready to serve us. For more information about traveling with SkyWest, please call 1-800-864-8331 or visit United.com.
