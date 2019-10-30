MURRAY — This is becoming a habit.
Just a few weeks ago, members of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service traveled to the annual Kentucky Ambulance Providers Association EMS Conference in Louisville and again came home with the Region 1 Provider of the Year. It marked the third time since 2013.
It also was just the latest accolade Murray-Calloway has earned so far in 2019.
“For our people to be recognized is outstanding for our community, and that’s good,” said service Director Marty Barnett Tuesday, then unveiling a couple of certificates showing more honors, the Silver Plus Award for treatment of cardiac cases and the Kentucky EMS for Children Pediatric Emergency Care honor for treatment of their youngest patients. “But when there’s only eight in the state (in the running for those honors), those are things I actually may be more proud of.
“Still, to get (the Region 1 honor), these others helped go a long way toward us getting that.”
An ambulance service from each of Kentucky’s six regions earns the region award. For Murray-Calloway County, it means being judged as stronger than some much larger and well-known agencies.
“We compete with heavy hitters,” he said of such communities as Hopkinsville-Christian County, Madisonville-Hopkins County and Mercy Regional (formerly Angels of Mercy) in Paducah. “Look at Madisonville, for example. They ought to be leading the charge. They have a hospital over there, the third-year (medical school) residency is over there.
“And to be recognized on the state level from here in far-western Kentucky? When I was studying for my paramedic boards (at Hickman County), I had a physician I had to work with and I told him I was from western Kentucky. He said, ‘Hey, you’re a Hilltopper fan (as in Western Kentucky University)!’ I said, ‘No, no, no. I’m from west of Bowling Green.’ He said, ‘West of Bowling Green? What’s west of Bowling Green?
“I said, ‘A lot.’”
That is what Murray-Calloway features — a lot. For starters, Barnett said the unit is comprised of 40 personnel, 18 of which are licensed paramedics and seven of which are expected to earn their paramedic’s licenses by summer 2020. Barnett said having that number of paramedics gives Murray-Calloway an edge because paramedics are able to be involved in more complex medical situations.
“This includes balloon pumps for heart patients, using ventilators, chest tubes. You get into really complex equipment as you get into higher skill level,” he said, noting how the paramedics at Murray-Calloway can become mentors for the emergency medical technicians. “You’ve got people like Rachel Lane, who’s been here 30 years; Owen Moore’s been here for 30; Chris Sexton has been here for 20. So you have people like Rachel and Owen who can take these young kids and show them different things, which we didn’t have back when I was starting out 25 years ago.
“In fact, Hickman County didn’t even know what a paramedic was. Murray at that time was one of the few services that had paramedics. It’s priceless, especially as our volume has gotten busier. This place was averaging about 10 calls a day 25 years ago; now we’re up to 20 calls a day.
“But what all of this means is that we are giving our patients every chance to survive. Many people think of the big cities as having all of these ‘toys’ to use. No. We have it right here in Murray, Kentucky, which is how we’re able to compete with the big communities, like Lexington and Louisville and Frankfort, plus we can compete with them on skill level.”
Barnett had more news Tuesday. He had just learned that Murray-Calloway was awarded $30,000 from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for the purchase of three CPR machines that mechanically can apply CPR to patients, allowing ambulance personnel to not have to overexert themselves with chest compressions and handle other roles, such as administering medications and monitoring vital signs.
