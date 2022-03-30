MURRAY – A bill sponsored by Murray’s state senator that codifies rules on school breakfasts was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday.
Senate Bill 151 authorizes schools that participate in the Federal School Breakfast Program to provide up to 15 minutes of the students’ attendance day for children to eat breakfast during instructional time. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said it was needed because the rules were unclear about whether students who arrived to school at the last minute were still allowed to eat and still have the instructional time count. He said some schools allowed it, but others were afraid of getting into trouble with the Kentucky Department of Education and potentially lose funding.
“It’s unfortunate that that was even necessary, but it was good to clean up that little problem,” Howell said. “Unfortunately, our schools are sometimes the only source of nutrition a lot of these kids reliably get. We don’t need anything getting in the way in what we are able to provide (at the schools).
“I am pleased to sign some good pieces of legislation that help us build a better Kentucky by expanding access to health care services and supporting our students’ education and well-being,” Beshear said in a news release about 13 different bills he signed into law Tuesday, including SB 151.
Howell told the Ledger & Times in February that the same bill got stuck in committee during the last legislative session.
“We had a couple of people that were concerned that we would start a precedent here of shortening the school day, or they thought we didn’t need to be giving up the minutes, so some of the changes to the bill addressed some of those concerns – especially with the instructional minutes because we allowed them to take the breakfast to class with them,” Howell said. “That addressed some of the concerns for some of the people who were reluctant to vote for it the last time.”
Rep Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) sponsored the companion legislation in the House.
“We go to Frankfort not for ourselves, but for our communities and for the future of Kentucky,” Riley said in a news release from Feeding Kentucky. “This bill is a much-needed step in the right direction for our state, and especially for Kentucky kids.”
An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky currently miss school breakfast because of long bus routes and other circumstances beyond their control, Feeding Kentucky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.