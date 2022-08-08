FANCY FARM – It was Kentucky politics-as-unusual on Saturday as the annual Fancy Farm Picnic resumed the long-held tradition of barbecue feasting and stump speeches. This year’s attendees heard from numerous electoral hopefuls and legislative luminaries with the customary rousing rhetoric, fawning fans, thinly-veiled jabs, good-natured heckling and back-handed compliments.

Before the political speaking portion of the event begins, it is more common than not to see politicians mingling with the crowd, eating barbecue and casually talking to event-goers. Among them this year was Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Paducah native, who noted he has attended the picnic almost every year for the past 30 years.