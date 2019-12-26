Beach vacation raffle raises more money for cancer center

MURRAY – Donna Herndon, the chair of the Enduring Hope campaign to raise money for a new Murray-Calloway County Hospital cancer center facility, was recently the winner of a week-at-the-beach giveaway from Black Pearl Properties. She received the prize after her team for the David Taylor Chrysler Half Marathon, which is a fundraiser for the cancer center, raised the most money.
Herndon’s team, Team Wanda – named for the late Wanda Bailey – donated it back for MCCH to raffle off for $10 a ticket. Nina Butterworth said she bought one of the tickets and put her friend Rhonda Rogers’ name on it because she considers Rogers her “good luck charm.” Lo and behold, Butterworth won with the Rogers ticket, so they said the two of them would be staying at the beach together.
MCCH Vice President of Development Keith Travis thanked Dustin Faulkner with Black Pearl Properties for the donation of the luxury condo vacation in Rosemary Beach, Florida, which is valued at $5,500. He said an additional $2,000 was raised through the raffle.
