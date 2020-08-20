PARIS, Tenn. — Monte Belew hopes the next 14 years go as well for him as the last 14 have. It’ll just be in a different location.
Belew, Henry County sheriff since 2006, turned in his resignation Monday to the Henry County Commission. He has decided to take a job as public safety director at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Martin.
The resignation became effective at midnight Monday. As of today, Chief Deputy Damon Lowe assumes the responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, though he does not assume the title or the office itself.
Belew’s resignation comes on the heels of County Mayor Brent Greer’s announcement last month that he is resigning effective Nov. 3. The commission also officially accepted Greer’s resignation Monday.
An emotional Belew delivered a prepared statement to the commissioners in which he said he had been thankful to be a part of the county’s government. A former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Belew first ran in 2006 and never had an opponent in any of his four election campaigns. Belew’s term actually doesn’t expire until 2022.
County Attorney Rob Whitfield told the commission that the Henry County Election Commission will need to meet today in order to place both the county mayor’s and sheriff’s office on the ballot for the November elections here.
Whitfield said it’s his understanding prospective candidates for either position may begin picking up their qualifying petitions on Wednesday. Both races will be to fill out those unexpired terms through 2022.
Belew made his mark during his tenure as sheriff. Among the changes he instituted, all with an eye toward helping the community as a whole, were the jail garden program, in which inmates raise vegetables that the sheriff’s department then gives away for free to the public, and the work release initiative, which allows certain inmates to fill real jobs in the outside world, letting them pay their court fines, pay a stipend to the county and save enough money for themselves that they can have a decent nest egg when they’re released from jail.
He also helped create the Metro Crime Unit, a special unit staffed by his own officers as well as officers from the Paris Police Department. The MCU targets drug operations and other crimes that take place in both jurisdicitions.
Belew certainly wasn’t chained to his desk during his tenure. His active role in still solving crimes and dealing with major incidents was perhaps best illustrated in 2018 when he and one of his officers were credited with capturing a Stewart County man, Kirby Gene Wallace, who was a suspect in multiple murders. Wallace had been the subject of a seven-day manhunt involving multiple agencies from across the state.
