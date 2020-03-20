FRANKFORT — It may not be an indication of things to come, but the statistics of one Kentucky county seem to be ominous when it comes to a mission the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is undertaking this year, along with the Kentucky Center of Statistics.
In February, during the annual Calloway to the Capitol visit to Kentucky’s capital city, a large Murray and Calloway County contingent met with someone on the front line of this quest, Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton. It was at the end of his presentation that he mentioned what the state is calling a sustaining wage, i.e. what is needed for a family to be able to be self-sufficient.
He said this data will be compiled for each Kentucky county. One had already been examined — Jefferson, home of the commonwealth’s largest city, Louisville — and what he revealed from that data drew several surprised looks from his audience.
“For a household with two working adults and two children, the family sustaining wage is almost $70,000 a year. So that’s the wage that they would have to have to achieve earning power where they would no longer be eligible for benefits and they would be able to afford to pay their bills,” he said. “So this takes into effect all of the different benefits a person can receive. It takes into account cost-of-living calculations, taxes, and average cost of groceries in a community. We’ve been working for a while on this information, but we’re going to have that for every county in Kentucky and it’s important because we live in a time where there’s been wage volatility.
“But when you think about that, just for Jefferson County, a family of two adults is having to earn $70,000 a year to pay the bills, but the average medium household income in Jefferson County is about $48,000.”
In other words, a degree from a college, university or technical training institution is probably as valuable now as at any time in history. That is why he said the cabinet is encouraging school districts statewide to partner with chambers of commerce and businesses to create more work-based opportunities like job shadowing and cooperative education to give students the chance to see how their hometowns function every day in the work world, and perhaps light the candle on a skill set that could lead to a long career.
Benton used his own experience as an example.
“I grew up in Ohio County and I didn’t think there were any opportunities in Hartford or Beaver Dam,” he said. “When I graduated high school, I left and never moved back, but, through my job here, I’ve learned that there is opportunity in Ohio County. The problem is most of the students going through our school systems have no idea what goes on in business in those communities and that’s something all of us can be a part of to make sure they’re aware. We really want to encourage that K-8 time frame and exposure of those opportunities to students so they can see what real opportunities exist in their communities, and that’s critically important to rural communities that, for most cases, are experiencing population decline.
Benton looked at Murray and Calloway County’s situation, where in that community lies a four-year institution of higher education, Murray State University.
“There’s people coming in and younger generations are consistently entering Murray. If places want to remain vibrant and have thriving generations, then those people have to stay and contribute to that community. You guys are in a unique situation because you have a four-year university,” he said. “You know, I think there’s been a narrative that’s been produced that a four-year degree is a bad thing. It’s not a bad thing. You just look at the statistics! The more educated a community is, the higher the household income, but we need to be having robust conversations right now about, ‘What are valuable degrees? What are the valuable occupations and how do we make sure that people are striving toward those things?’
“It’s not telling them that they have to do something, but it’s letting them know about having the tools to help them know what they will be good at and introducing them to what that opportunity looks like. There’s going to be emphasis on that and we encourage those of you, particularly in the business community, to make sure that you’re engaged and open to those opportunities to sometimes let students in your doors, to let them know what goes on from day to day in your businesses.”
Benton also said figures show that people who are able to get into the workforce are being compensated more than was the case in recent years. He referenced back to his comment about “wage volatility” in the commonwealth.
“The first questions I ask an employer when they say they can’t find employees is ‘What do you pay?’ and ‘What is it like to work there?’ That’s because – for example, with manufacturing two, three years ago – the entry-level wage for manufacturing in Kentucky was $14 an hour. Today, it’s $18, so that’s a significant increase over a two-to-three-year period,” he said. “That shows you that there’s some changing wage dynamics that have been taking place the last couple of years.
“We’re going to have that data to back up what we all suspected, that the 35 or 40% of people in Kentucky not engaging in the workforce are doing so because they can’t afford to (because bills and other obligations prevent them from seeking degrees). It’s going to be an interesting conversation that we’re going to have across Kentucky and communities all over the state because we’re going to have community-specific information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.