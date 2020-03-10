FRANKFORT — A few weeks ago, several Murray and Calloway County residents, along with community and business leaders had a face-to-face meeting with someone who has come to know the community quite well.
It was Josh Benton, current deputy secretary for the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, who has been with the cabinet only for a short time of his 16 years of his duties with state government. He has worked on numerous endeavors with which Murray and Calloway County has been engaged, but he also has been there for the tough times too. One of the toughest came in August 2019 when the area awoke to hear the news that one of the strongest economic forces in Murray was ending its run.
Briggs & Stratton was closing a plant it had run since 1985 in Murray’s downtown area and Benton had been involved in the huge effort both on state and local fronts to keep this from happening. In the end, it was not enough. But as he stood in one of the committee hearing rooms of the Capitol Annex in Frankfort as part of the Calloway to the Capitol visit that accompanies the annual West Kentucky Day at the state legislature, it was clear he was proud of what he has seen from Murray and Calloway County since that day. He is not alone.
“A lot of you are familiar with me, and for some of you, it’s unfortunately been because of the Briggs & Stratton situation,” Benton said. “But it has been phenomenal to see the way you all in that community have rallied around this. You haven’t allowed this to be an excuse to just not do anything, and it’s a really great example to the rest of the state.
“You guys get pointed to a lot around here, and that’s in many places (inside the Kentucky State Capitol). It’s been about how a community can come together and take a really difficult situation and try to find some positive opportunities from that and you guys have done that.”
Benton is referring to how Murray was able to rebound from the bitter disappointment of the Briggs & Stratton loss to land another company within six months of the announcement. TPG Plastics is now in the process of preparing to make the spec building that the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation had constructed at the Murray West Industrial Park its new home. The community also rallied around workers losing their jobs in numerous ways. The state also provided a lift by supplying funding to establish a career center on the Murray State University campus.
In fact, that help came from the very cabinet where Benton works, and he told the assembled gathering of about 50 people that day in Frankfort that the cabinet is working on ways to become even more helpful.
“About a year-and-a-half ago, I was moved over to workforce development and one of our goals at the time, and really still is, was to try to streamline workforce resources in Kentucky,” he said of how the cabinet is still in the midst of trimming the number of agencies inside the cabinet from six to two. “That’s important for a variety of reasons. One, there was a lot of duplication that was taking place in delivery of services and, two, a lot of the agencies weren’t partnering together the way they should. I think you guys are already seeing this.
“The No. 1 reason companies expand or relocate is availability of a workforce. In fact, as soon as the Briggs & Stratton announcement happened, (Murray-Calloway EDC President) Mark Manning and I and (Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce President and CEO) Michelle Bundren were in the same room having the same conversation: ‘Let’s promote the skilled workforce that’s being transitioned right now and let’s make that known that it exists.’
“That activity alone generated a whole host of interest in what was available in Murray and I think there will be more and more opportunities to come out of that, there’s no doubt in my mind. So then you see companies hiring that you didn’t know had open jobs. You had Pella (another Murray facility) jump in right away and hire a bunch of people. We didn’t know Pella was looking to hire that many people, but they did. That goes to show that the availability of a skilled workforce is critical and important, so we want to make sure those workforce resources are delivered properly.”
The career center is designed for a variety of functions for Briggs & Stratton workers, the most notable of which involve training for other opportunities. However, Benton noted one area that he said is as important as any – insurance counseling, which is a service that has become fewer and farther between in recent years due to the number of closings to such facilities.
“All of that was moved to a call center and the wait times, quite honestly, have been too long and people are not getting the services they need, so there’s going to be a phased approach to make sure we’re helping individuals, just like the folks at Briggs,” Benton said, acknowledging Murray State’s career center. “But from a day-to-day operations perspective, we have to provide quality service to individuals that have experienced job loss, not just so they can get those benefits but where they can receive information on those benefits is also where they receive information on things like education and job placement. So if they’re not coming into career centers to receive that assistance or benefits, they’re coming into career centers to receive information on training or job placements.
“There’s also a big emphasis on providing services to employers. Through our consolidation of services, we have created the Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services, where we have a dedicated team that will be engaging with employers and partnering on economic development projects. What’s happened on the Briggs project as well is that we were able – just with data we had from information from employers we had and their activities – we essentially sent direct invitations to employers that we knew were hiring and needed the skill sets that Briggs employees had. So being more targeted in helping individuals experiencing layoffs find comparable or even better employment opportunities that match their skill set in those circumstances.”
Benton also said the cabinet itself is at a rather interesting point in that it is not under the command of just a secretary. That person is also a state constitutional officer, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“That’s an exciting thing because it’s already elevating things that need to be elevated,” he said. “When your lieutenant governor is your cabinet secretary, she’s going to know a lot more that’s going on in that organization, and so the things that are good are going to get promoted and the things that need to get fixed (are) going to get fixed. We have that level of elevated focus, which is a really good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.