PADUCAH – A Benton woman has been charged with assault and domestic violence after a shooting was reported Tuesday at Paducah’s Noble Park.
According to the Paducah Police Department, police were called about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Joe S. Howard, 81, of Gum Springs Road, sitting inside a pickup truck with apparent gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck and shoulder. Barbara Howard, 78, of Benton, was sitting outside next to the truck, PPD said. Joe Howard was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah, then flown to a Nashville hospital. He was reported in stable condition Wednesday morning.
Barbara Howard was brought to the police department, where she was interviewed by Det. Danny Slack. She reportedly told Slack that she shot her estranged husband because she was tired of arguing over civil legal issues.
Barbara Howard was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault/domestic violence and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
