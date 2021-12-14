MAYFIELD – Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that 21 deaths have been confirmed in Mayfield as a result of Friday’s tornado, with the official statewide total now at 74.
During a news conference in Frankfort Monday morning, Beshear said the state had been hit by at least four tornadoes, with the largest one staying on the ground for more than 200 miles.
“It may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction,” Beshear said.
Beshear said lives were lost in at least eight counties, and at least 18 counties suffered damage.
“Remember, this is fluid,” Beshear said Monday morning. “The numbers will change, and sometimes, thank God, they’ve gone down and other times, they’ve gone up.”
Beshear said there are at least 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified, and the ages of those lost range from 5 months to 86 years old. At least six of those who died were younger than 18 as of Monday morning.
“Again, with this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives,” he said. “Currently, we believe there are at least 109 Kentuckians that are unaccounted for that we are still working to find.”
Beshear said his office had received some potential good news regarding the employees of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory who were inside when it collapsed.
“We are actively working to confirm this information,” Beshear said Monday morning. “All of this is being reported by the business. We pray that it is true, but we are working to confirm it. According to the business, of 110 individuals, 94 are alive and accounted for. Again, we are working to confirm that. Eight are dead – we found eight bodies – and eight are missing.
“We feared much, much worse, and again, I pray that it is accurate. But with no phones and with 15-plus feet of wreckage that had a dozen backhoes trying to pull things off of it, there was no way at the time to know how many individuals made it out. So we very much hope that is true.”
WPSD-TV reported Monday evening that the National Guard had confirmed all employees at the factory had been accounted for.
At the morning press conference, 64 Kentuckians had been confirmed dead, but by the afternoon, that number had risen to 74. Other announcements made Monday included:
• Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or TTY 1-800-462-7585(for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).
• More than 440 National Guard members have been deployed to help, and hundreds of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Energy and Environment Cabinet Division of Forestry staff members are clearing debris.
• Kentucky State Parks in the area are now open to host families who need housing for at least two weeks. Volunteers who are willing to assist state parks staff housing distressed guests should contact Kentucky State Parks Division Director Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
• Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday through next Monday eveningin honor of those lost and affected by the tornado.
• The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will provide $5,000 to each victim’s family for funeral expenses. There is no need to apply, and the state will be working to contact families.
• As of Monday morning, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund had received 30,175 donations totaling $4,009,817.71. Donations may be made to TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
• Any family members of missing loved ones should report to the office building of His House Ministries to provide a reference standard to law enforcement for identification purposes. His House Ministries is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Anyone who needs assistance in getting to His House Ministries can call 859-267-7775.
• The Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory is using Rapid DNA technology to assist in the identification of victims.
