FRANKFORT - During his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear noted having received numerous inquiries from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients about the recent reduction in their benefits. During the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), 283,659 Kentucky households received SNAP benefits; those funds infused $1,454,099,128 into the state economy through the 4,336 SNAP retailers across the commonwealth.
Senate Joint Resolution 150, which ended the state of emergency Beshear declared in the early days of the pandemic, was passed in the last legislative session. Prior to that time, the state of emergency made Kentuckians eligible for increased SNAP benefits. Without the state of emergency in place, benefit amounts returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“Roughly 611,000 Kentuckians, including children and seniors, who get help with food assistance are seeing their benefits plunge as a direct result of actions of our General Assembly this past session,” Beshear said. “Sadly, the majority of Kentucky lawmakers voted to reduce food benefits, even as our nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. Payments to low-income Kentuckians and Kentucky families dropped in May, and the General Assembly opted out of an ongoing federal program that made our state eligible for an increase in food assistance. This resulted in nearly $46 million of additional food dollars per month being lost to Kentucky.
“This was our state of emergency on COVID, which is still causing impacts on food prices; and at the time they were looking at this I said, ‘Folks, we don’t have one restriction left in place, but you are going to cut about $50 million a month of food from people who need it the most.’ Well, they did it, and it’s happened; and we are hearing from folks that, again, want to know the reason they used to receive at least $95 per month under that federal program but some individuals and families received hundreds of dollars in extra support each month. I talked to a woman taking care of several kids in Mayfield that they talked about how tough it is losing out on that money. When I explained it, she said, ‘Oh yeah, during the pandemic, we had enough to buy enough food to feed everybody.’”
CHFS reported that, in Calloway County, 3,281 people, comprising 1,462 households, received SNAP benefits in the 2021 fiscal year. There are 31 participating retailers in the county. The total amount of SNAP benefits spent in Calloway in FY2021 was $7,753,239.
“It not only hurts the people in the communities, it’s hard on the 4,300 businesses and retailers where SNAP is accepted,” Beshear said. “Listen, I vetoed that legislation. I urged them, you know, let’s have more compassion than this. If you are one of these families, we have different ways to help. So, please reach out.
“Start with the Kynect resources at kynect.ky.gov. Kynect resources can help you find extra meals; it can locate local food banks and other resources. For kids facing hunger, we have other programs that are online. And then there are other programs that, whether it’s just inflation causing tough times, or whether it’s the reduction in food assistance, that can help you, hopefully, save $1 that you can apply to that. That’s the team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, Homeowners Assistance Fund, the Affordable Connectivity Program, the Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program, Community Action Agencies, the Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program and the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.”
In addition to the assistance resources Beshear noted, the Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) posted information on its Facebook page Monday to educate the entire community about resources available through the SNAP-ED (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education) program.
According to the website (snaped.fns.usda.gov), SNAP-ED is an evidence-based, federally-funded grant program that encourages partnerships between state and local organizations to help people live healthy, active lives. Part of living a healthy life is having access to nutritious food, which is becoming more difficult as the cost of food continues to increase.
CCHD provided links to five resources:
• Eat Right When Money’s Tight (snaped.fns.usda.gov/snap/EatRightWhenMoney’sTight.pdf)
• Spend Smart, Eat Smart (spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu)
• Smart Shopping and Eating Healthy on a Budget (otda.ny.gov/programs/nutrition/smart-shopping.asp)
• Eating Healthy on a Budget (otda.ny.gov/programs/nutrition/documents/Smmall-Changes-budgeting.pdf)
• SNAP Recipes (myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen; scroll down to find the SNAP Recipes link)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.