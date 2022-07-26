FRANKFORT -  During his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear noted having received numerous inquiries from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients about the recent reduction in their benefits. During the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), 283,659 Kentucky households received SNAP benefits; those funds infused $1,454,099,128 into the state economy through the 4,336 SNAP retailers across the commonwealth.

Senate Joint Resolution 150, which ended the state of emergency Beshear declared in the early days of the pandemic, was passed in the last legislative session. Prior to that time, the state of emergency made Kentuckians eligible for increased SNAP benefits. Without the state of emergency in place, benefit amounts returned to pre-pandemic levels.