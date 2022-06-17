FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year.
According to the state, the City of Murray will receive $2,582,443.94 from in recovery funds from ARPA. Beshear said the money, which was scheduled to go out Thursday, will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” Beshear said. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.