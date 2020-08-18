FRANKFORT — In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 23 Western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,445,419 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
Among these was the City of Murray, which will use $1,391,245 for payroll expenses.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” Beshear said. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
