FRANKFORT — The question of a local university’s journalism program was selected and answered by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol.
The question came from The Murray State News at Murray State University and asked for the governor’s opinion on how Kentucky colleges and universities should receive students in coming days and weeks who are arriving from states listed earlier this week in a travel advisory Beshear issued. That advisory was issued on Monday and recommends a 14-day self quarantine for travelers who have been to eight states whose coronavirus testing rate is equal to or greater than 15%.
Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas. The advisory also includes Mississippi, which is quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15%, and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.
“One, very carefully,” Beshear said in addressing the question from The News. “No. 2 is robust testing. And, No, 3, is making sure they have enough medical staff on hand who are ready to assist and they ought to have agreements, if they don’t have their own hospital, with the local hospitals to handle it.
“But they also ought to be talking to those students about limiting their exposure with the outside world before they come back to campus, and I know institutions are talking to our Department of Public Health. One of the first plans I saw out there - it’s significant. And the great thing about our universities is that they’re full of really smart people who are working real hard on those plans.”
