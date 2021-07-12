FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed two western Kentuckians to a state commission.
On Friday, the Governor’s Office announced that Fred Nesler and Jason Pittman are now new members of the Kentucky State Parks Centennial Commission.
Nesler resides in Mayfield and is retired. However, he is a familiar face to all western Kentuckians as the former 2nd District state representative, a position in which he served from 1993-2012. In 2012, he resigned his state House position to join then-Agriculture Commissioner James Comer, now Kentucky’s 1st District Congressman, on his staff, where he stayed several more years.
The other appointee is very familiar in Murray and Calloway County. Jason Pittman of Murray is the market president and commercial lender at Community Financial Services Bank’s Calloway County Banking Center. He also served seven terms on the Murray City Council. Pittman and Nesler shall serve terms expiring Jan. 1, 2025.
