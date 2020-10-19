FRANKFORT — The office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that two Calloway County residents had been appointed to state boards commissions.
Beshear’s office announced the appointment of Randy McCallon as a member of the state Agriculture Water Quality Authority. McCallon is a retired educator who served the majority of his career with Calloway County Schools, several years as principal at Calloway County High School.
McCallon was appointed to a term that will expire on Oct. 1, 2024. He replaces Allan Bryant of Eminence.
In addition, the governor also appointed Marty Barnett of Murray to the Kentucky Emergency Response Commission. Barnett is a veteran paramedic who is now the executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Barnett’s term will expire on Oct. 11, 2022. He replaces Rebecca Gillis of Frankfort, whose term has expired.
