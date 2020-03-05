FRANKFORT — One of the candidates in the race for the family court judge’s position of Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit Division 2 has been appointed to hold that spot until the voters have had their chance to be heard.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment of Murray attorney Stephanie Perlow to that position. This came after the Judicial Nominating Commission submitted the names of Perlow and her two opponents in the upcoming May primary, Marshall County attorneys Ryan Yates and Catherine Fuller, to Beshear for consideration.
In a news release last week, Jamie Neal, public information specialist for the Office of Public Information of the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, said that Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton had announced the three candidates after he and the Judicial Nominating Commission had looked into the situation.
The primary election is in May. That will eliminate one of the three candidates, leaving voters to choose between the two surviving candidates in the November general election. The Division 2 seat became vacant on Nov. 3 when longtime Judge Rob Mattingly retired from the position so that he could become the city attorney in Benton.
Neal said the Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when vacancies occur outside of an election cycle. She said that when a judicial vacancy occurs, the executive secretary of the commission publishes a notice of vacancy and that attorneys may recommend someone, or nominate themselves.
Neal said that once nominations occur, individuals interested in the position return a questionnaire to the chief justice’s office. The chief justice then meets with the commission to choose three nominees that are then submitted to the governor’s office.
Beshear had 60 days to make the appointment, but chose to make his determination just a few days after receiving the list of nominees. He announced his decision as part of an executive order that was issued Tuesday.
