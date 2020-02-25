PADUCAH – Gov. Andy Beshear visited the Barkley Regional Airport Monday to announce a $5 million state contribution to support the building of a new airport terminal that will improve access, enhance the customer service experience and encourage future growth in western Kentucky.
State and local officials, as well as representatives from the business community, gathered to celebrate progress on this transformational project that has been termed the region’s “airport for our future,” which will replace and revamp the existing facilities. This funding moves the long-awaited project forward, taking it one step closer to construction.
“Airports serve as our state’s ‘front door’ and replacing the almost 70-year-old terminal will make our state more attractive to Kentuckians, visitors and prospective businesses for years to come,” Beshear said. “The new airport will truly open up western Kentucky to the world and help us to build that bigger, brighter future for all our families. When we work together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”
The $5 million award from the Kentucky Department of Aviation combined with $20 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding will go toward the project to build a new 30,000 square foot terminal building to accommodate more modern and efficient utilities, ADA compliant bathrooms and security upgrades. The project will also provide expanded parking lots, a new entrance road to the facility and a new terminal apron.
“Aviation is a key contributor to Kentucky jobs and the investment to get this project off the ground will benefit a region already poised for business and growth,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
Airport Board Chairman George Bray celebrated the announcement.
“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of Gov. Beshear and his administration for this strong level of support for our new terminal project,” said Bray. “It shows that he understands that Barkley Regional Airport is indeed the ‘airport for our future’ as a region. We at the airport believe this new terminal will be the spark of many great things that lie ahead both on and around the airport, and throughout the region.”
The Barkley Regional Airport is one of six commercial airports in the state and provides twice-daily service to Chicago O’Hare on United Express Airlines operated by Sky West Airlines. Replacing the outdated terminal eliminates space limitations hindering further growth, like accommodating additional airlines, larger aircraft, indoor retail vendors and future opportunities.
“This is great news for the Barkley Regional Airport and the region,” said Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah. “Funding to support additional projects that grow our economy will have a noticeable impact on our community, and I look forward to the completion of this project.”
