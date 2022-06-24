FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear signed a state of emergency on gas prices in Kentucky during his Team Kentucky Update Thursday, thereby activating the state’s price-gouging laws. While the state of emergency is in effect, consumers should report price gouging to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office.
Citing record-high gas prices as his impetus, Beshear said he recently asked Cameron to provide feedback on whether to activate these price gouging statutes. In response, Cameron’s office advised receiving 263 price-gouging complaints related to gas since Jan. 1. Of those, 22 complaints reported prices 10% more than the prevailing price in the state at that time.
“I’m willing to do what it takes to provide relief, even if it’s minimal,” Beshear said. “So, today, I’m taking this action because I believe strongly that even minimal relief is better than no relief, and if we’re going to hold somebody to task … for price gouging, the baseline price is only set when I sign the state of emergency. By letting it go further it could make it even harder if people out there are gouging us. … Under current law, the price gouging will last at least 30 days, but we can look at extending it through a number of different methods.”
Beshear said wholesale retailers or specific gas stations who violate price-gouging laws “can face significant damages in court, which is typically the outcome. … They’re significant enough to where our hope is this will prevent anybody from doing it. Without having it in place, we would not have that protection because the statute doesn’t even apply until you sign the state of emergency. So, I think it’s really important to do it.”
Former head of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke had a call recently with governors about the current inflation crisis. According to Beshear, who participated in the call, “(Bernanke) said, a significant portion, and especially what we’re seeing in gas, is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of us might wonder how when the U.S. doesn’t get its oil and gas from Russia, but all of our allies in Europe do; and we are asking them to not take those Russian exports to not support a country that is waging such a vicious and terrible war. So, we are providing them with a significant amount of our oil and gas, which is raising the price everywhere.
“Part of what we’re seeing right now, is not likely to subside until that war is hopefully ending or nearing its end, and we’ve got to understand that stopping a dictator always takes sacrifice. We’re not being asked to send our sons and daughters, but we are being asked to endure some economic hardship to ensure that we never follow that appeasement strategy again. We saw what that did to our world.”
Beshear vowed that his administration will continue to look for other opportunities to lower gas prices. The idea is to find other areas to help Kentuckians save money so that more funds can be freed up for fuel purchases.
“Our goal is to help our families get through a tough time to reach a much better time,” he said. “All this is temporary, but it doesn’t mean doesn’t mean it’s going to be over in weeks.”
The governor also extended the state of emergency declared last month regarding infant formulas.
“It’s something that is still far too hard to get, and it’s critical that we have these protections in place,” Beshear said. “My hope is that it will prevent any gouging and all gouging. In many ways, one of the best outcomes would be that we don’t have to have investigations and prosecutions, but not doing it would potentially allow people out there to take advantage of our families at one of their most difficult moments.”
To report price gouging, call 888-432-9257 or directly access the complaint form by visiting secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/PriceGougingComplaintForm.
